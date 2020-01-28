Kitchen Tips: You Just Need One Knife For All The Cutting And Chopping Purposes (Video Inside)

You Need One Knife For EveryDay Use In Kitchens

Are you someone who loves spending time in kitchen creating delicacies? Kitchen is no less than a lab where a chef experiments with food. One must know that it is not only the ingredients that are important for cooking; the utensils are equally responsible for making those treats. We all have heard our mothers and grandmothers saying, you need to cut the ingredients well to get a good dish out of them. For cutting and chopping, we get several types of knives in the market. Some of the most popular ones are the chef's knife, the utility knife, bread knife, cleaver et al. Some of the well-known cutting techniques for vegetables are- batonnet, dice, julienne, rough cut, slit, crush, brunoise, paysanne, chiffonade and more.











But it is practically not possible for all to get every kind of knives for regular kitchen use. We generally keep one or two knives in our kitchens for every purpose. But are we keeping the right kind of knife for the same? YouTuber Ananya Banerjee has come up with some tips to make our lives easier. In a video on her YouTube channel 'Chef Ananya Banerjee', she has demonstrated four different cutting techniques with one single all-purpose knife. In the video, she demonstrated a proper chopping technique with potato (same goes for any solid vegetables), slicing technique with onion, julienne with carrot and chiffonade with leafy vegetables (in this video she used spinach to demonstrate the technique).







Watch The Complete Video Here For Better Understanding







