Winter is Kolkata has finally set in, with people enjoying warm sunny days and chilly evenings to the fullest. This is, in fact, the time of the year when you will find people at their fashionable best, stepping out of homes to enjoy good food, music, ambience and more. If you have been looking for one such place, then we have the perfect option for you. It's the AltAir Rendezvous at Salt Lake Sector V. AltAir, the boutique hotel nestled in Salt Lake's Ambuja Neotia Eco Centre, has its Indian restaurant Rendezvous nestled on the 20th floor of the tower. And they have recently revamped the menu with a progressive modern twist to it. We decided to drop in to experience the Modern Indian cuisine and here's what our experience was.

Ambience:

Rendezvous, which made its debut in 2017, has also upgraded its interior, making it edgy and chic that vibes with the revamped menu. The space is divided into indoor and outdoor sitting areas - and let us tell you, the outdoor setting is just breath-taking! Afterall, you get the dreamy view of the Salt Lake skyline from the 20th floor. Alongside, you also get touch of green with plants and flowers all over.





The indoor setting, on the other hand, is cozy, warm with gentle lights, chequared floors and wooden furniture all over. It has a live bar and a private room for family and corporate dinners.

Food And Drinks:

After taking a tour of the restaurant, we decided to go for an outdoor sitting and experience the sunset, while enjoying a cozy meal. We must say, the menu looked quite extensive.





We started with Taste of Bengal - a light and refreshing gin based cocktail, infused with Bengali bullet chilli and gondhoraj lebu pata (Bengali kaffeir lime).





To start our meal experience, we ordered for a warm bowl of soup (murgi ka arq) and salad made with burrata, cherry tomatoes, asparagus and balsamic, accompanied with cheese toast. While the salad was all European, what we enjoyed was the freshness of the cheese.





Next up was the traditional Bengali malai toast, with a spin of avocado to it. Along with masala peanut chikki crumble, the dish tasted oh-so-delicious. To balance the palate, we then had a desi-style taco with roasted cauliflower and smoked Rajasthani chilli chutney in it. Then there was lamb shammi kebab - perfect for the ones who enjoy their kebabs dry and less fattening.

We must say, it was quite a good start to the meal. We then went on for the main course and ordered shakahari haleem, made with multi grains and pure cow ghee, and Amritsari battered bhetki, dunked in makhani sauce. While the shakahari haleem was a hit-and-miss for us, the fish item left us in awe with their flavours.

No meal is complete without a good dessert and hence, we went for the Rendezvous-style tiramisu that was light, flavourful and melted in mouth in no time.

To sum it up, AltAir Rendezvous was a good experience, in terms of ambience, drinks and for food, it is quite a good experimentation, with rooms for improvement. We say, Rendezvous is a must-visit place if you are looking to enjoy a perfect date with your loved ones.