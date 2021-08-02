Sundays are spent doing activities and chores that we don't have time for during the busy work week. A Sunday is for recreational activities like cooking or baking or to catch up on household chores like cleaning. Actor Kunal Kemmu too spent his weekend immersed in a recreational activity that left us salivating. Kunal put on his chef's hat and prepared a delicious Sunday feast for his family. The actor posted a picture of the yummy dishes on his Instagram Stories along with a caption wherein he wrote, “Self-cooked meal.” And, it looked oh-so-delicious proving that Kunal is not only a talented actor but a good cook too. What do you think?





The dishes prepared by Kunal included a bowl of fried rice packed with plenty of vegetables like beans and bell peppers along with tasty stir-fried vegetables like mushrooms, broccoli, and capsicum. Are you slurping yet? Wait until you've taken a look at the sumptuous meal.

Instagram story by Kunal Kemmu

It appears that the couple's daughter Inaaya loves cooking just like her daddy. On the occasion of Kunal's birthday, the little munchkin was busy whipping cake batter for the celebration.





Apart from Chinese, Kunal Kemmu loves to munch on some desi street food. A while back, the actor was seen digging into a plate of pav bhaji. Along with the video, Soha wrote, “The breakfast of champions?”

Let us know in the comments below what you thought of Kunal Kemmu's delish Sunday spread.