Lemons are among the most widely used ingredients in the kitchen. Whether it's a dish, a beverage, or even a dessert, they serve multiple purposes. However, using them can often create a mess. Before we realise it, our hands get sticky and sometimes even start itching due to the acidity. But what if we told you there's an easier way? Thanks to a unique lemon powder recipe we recently came across on Instagram, you can now enjoy all the benefits of lemons without the hassle! The recipe was shared by the page @the_indianaroma, and once you try it, you'll wonder why you never used it before.

What Is Lemon Powder Used For?

Lemon powder can be added to any recipe that calls for lemon juice, extract, or zest. Whether you're cooking or baking, this powder serves as a convenient substitute - offering all the flavour without the effort.

Is Lemon Powder Just As Flavourful As Lemon Juice?

Absolutely! Lemon powder delivers the same tangy taste you get from fresh lemon juice. Plus, there's no need to slice or squeeze lemons, making it a win-win!

How To Store Lemon Powder At Home

Store lemon powder in an airtight container to protect it from air and moisture. Keep the container in a cool, dark place, away from sunlight. This way, your lemon powder stays fresh for up to 3 to 4 months.

How To Make Lemon Powder | Lemon Powder Recipe

Wash the lemons thoroughly and pat them dry.

Slice them into thin pieces and place them in direct sunlight to dry until they become crisp.

Once dried, break them into smaller pieces and blend them in a food processor until smooth.

Sieve the powder to remove any leftover peels.

And that's it - your homemade lemon powder is ready!

Pretty simple, right? Try making this lemon powder at home and simplify your kitchen routine.