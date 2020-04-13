Lockdown Cooking: Bored With The Same Evening Snacks? Make This Appe Kachori In No Time

SEARCH
Some of the ingredients you need for making appe kachori include boiled Potatoes, rice flour, green chilies, ginger, red chilli powder, cumin powder, ajwain, etc.

Somdatta Saha  |  Updated: April 13, 2020 18:05 IST

Highlights
  • Appe is also called paddu, guliapp and ponganalu
  • Appe is a popular breakfast or snack choice in the Kokani cuisine
  • Appe kachori can be a delicious option for your evening snack

How has your life changed due to the lockdown situation? One of the very common answers will be - skilled in cooking. If we look closely, every second person, including celebrities, is indulging in several cooking experiments, that too with limited ingredients or left-over food items. To add on to the list of such dishes, here we bring you a recipe that can easily be cooked with very less amount of ingredients - appe kachori. Appe, a popular breakfast or snack choice in the Kokani cuisine, is a shallow fried roundel, usually prepared with rice and urad dal, or left-over idli batter. For the unversed, it is said that appe in various parts of South India has several name - paddu, guliappa, gulittu, yeriyappa, gundponglu and ponganalu.

This appe kachori recipe, shared by vlogger Parul, on her youtube channel 'Cook With Parul', will give a flavourful twist to the regular appe. Alongside, this easy recipe can also be a delicious option for your evening snack. Some of the ingredients you need for making appe kachori include boiled Potatoes, rice flour, green chilies, ginger, red chilli powder, cumin powder, ajwain, etc. The best part is, you will need very less amount of oil for cooking appe kachori, which also makes it a healthy snack option. Try this recipe at home and enjoy with chutneys or schezwan sauce. Let us know your feedback. Happy cooking!

Watch: Here's The Recipe Video For Appe Kachori:

Also Read: Make These Leftover Rice Pops With Bare Minimum Ingredients (Recipe Video Inside)



Comments

