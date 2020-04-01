Lockdown Cooking: Make These Leftover Rice Pops With Bare Minimum Ingredients (Recipe Video Inside)

Highlights Using every item at home wisely has become the need to the hour

In the present situation, when people are avoiding stepping out of houses due to lockdown and social distancing, using every item at home wisely has become the need to the hour. Every one of us is trying not to exhaust the items in store completely; food items being one of the most important one. In such a scenario, consuming left-over food has become equally important. But the challenge in this is, how to make it taste different because many-a-times kids in the house throw tantrums when any food is repeated in another meal. However, getting creative every time is a difficult job! To solve the issue, here we bring you an easy snack recipe, which can be made with using left-over rice and few other basic ingredients.





Left-over rice is a very common scenario in every house-hold. We generally tend to make fried rice or any main course rice-based dish with it. But have you ever thought of making an evening snack or a starter with it? Vlogger Parul, on her YouTube channel 'Cook With Parul', shared the recipe video of left-over rice pops, which can be enjoyed with spicy chutneys of your choice Other than rice, the ingredients she used for the same are rice flour and some common spices, like salt, oil, hing (asafoetida), mustard seeds, curry leaves, green chillies, lemon juice, red chilli flakes and coriander leaves. Try making this dish for your evening snacks and give a twist to the left-over food at home.

Watch The Recipe Video For Left-over Rice Pops:

