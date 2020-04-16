SEARCH
  Lockdown Cooking: Here's A Foolproof Recipe For A Classic Egg Curry

Lockdown Cooking: Here's A Foolproof Recipe For A Classic Egg Curry

From boiled eggs to egg curries - this versatile food item can be consumed in various forms and is easily available in the market.

Somdatta Saha  |  Updated: April 16, 2020 16:11 IST

Lockdown Cooking: Here's A Foolproof Recipe For A Classic Egg Curry

There is no doubt about the fact that a simple dish with some eggs can save the day when there's almost nothing in the kitchen to cook for a meal. From boiled eggs to egg curries - this versatile food item can be consumed in various forms and is easily available in the market. Hence, during this lockdown situation when people are social distancing themselves in the wake of coronavirus threats, storing some eggs at home is a must. Even if you have almost nothing at home, a classic egg curry can make your meal appetising.

There are several ways to make an egg curry. Some people add tomatoes to the gravy, some people add yogurt, while several other people add onions to it. To put an end to this whole confusion, here we bring you a foolproof egg curry recipe, which is simple and needs bare minimum ingredients to cook. In the current situation, limited ingredient is another important factor people need to keep in mind while cooking. This egg curry recipe is a solution to that! Try it at home and let us know your feed-back.

Here's The Recipe Video For Egg Curry:

Also Read: Bored Of Regular Egg Curry? Give It A Feisty Twist With These Two Recipes



Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 35 minutes

Serves: 3

Ingredients:

Boiled eggs- 3

Refined oil- 1/4 cup

Red chili powder- 2 tsp

Ginger-garlic paste- 1 tbsp

Green chilies- 4 (chopped)

Tomato puree- 1/2cup

Turmeric powder- 1 tsp

Coriander powder- 1  tsp

Cumin powder- 1 tsp

Yogurt- 1/2 cup

Salt- to taste

Coriander- 1 tbsp (chopped)

Method:

In a pan, shallow fry 3 boiled eggs with little oil, turmeric and red chili powder.

Separately, heat oil in another pan. Add ginger garlic paste, green chilies and tomato puree to it. Cook it well till oil separates.

Now, add turmeric powder, red chili powder, coriander powder and cumin powder to it. Pour some water and mix it well.

To this, add yogurt and chopped coriander. Cook it for few minutes.

Now, add the eggs to this gravy and simmer it for 3-5 minutes.

Garnish the dish with some chopped coriander and slices of tomato and ginger.

Serve with steamed rice and enjoy! 

