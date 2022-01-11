Lohri is just around the corner, and the excitement in the air is increasing to celebrate this day! As we sit around the fire, with a mix of popcorn, dry fruits and makhanas on a plate, we can't help but share our joy by singing and dancing! This festival is celebrated mainly in the northern parts of the country. Lohri marks the end of the sowing season for winter crops such as rabi, which are now ready for harvest. Surya, the Sun God, is honoured during the festival. This day also marks the end of the winter solstice. While Lohri is one of the biggest and the first festivals to be observed in the New Year, it isn't complete without scrumptious foods. Many families cook various recipes to enjoy with their families. So, this Lohri, if you want to make something quick and delicious, here we have five must-try snack recipes for you.





5 Snack Recipes To Make On Lohri 2022:

Let's admit it; we always slurp just thinking about those crispy fried spinach leaves with tantalising chutneys on top. To say that a plate of crunchy, spicy palak patta chaat is a treat for your taste buds is an understatement. Make this recipe and serve it to your guests to impress them.

The winter crops are the focus of the Lohri-special feast, and sarson ka saag and makki ki roti are the two most popular dishes, which are always served. However, we've given this classic recipe a twist by making some delectable makki ki roti toasties.

If you enjoy ladoo during the festival season, try this til ka ladoo made with roasted sesame seeds, jaggery, and saffron.

What's a party without some tasty kebabs? Here's a spicy, delectable green pea kebab recipe that will set the tone for the evening. This recipe is simple to prepare and only requires a few basic ingredients.

Make this gur and til cake for an after-dinner dessert if you want to serve something special to your kids while keeping the dish healthy. If you don't want to eat eggs on Lohri day, you can leave them out in the preparation of this recipe.

