The sound of the waves complemented by unhindered views of the Bay of Bengal. There are not too many cities in India that can offer a similar setting for a relaxed Sunday brunch. Chennai's Sunday brunch scene has come of age over the past decade. Many of the city's all- day diners have upped their Sunday brunch game to appeal to families and friends who want chill vibes and a wide selection of food and drinks to truly unwind after a frenetic week. From coastal venues, to chic restaurants and garden settings, you can choose from myriad venues for Sunday brunch in Chennai:





Here Are 10 Best Places In Chennai For A Decadent Sunday Brunch

1. C Salt, Sheraton Grand Chennai Resort and Spa

At a time when brunch remains the preserve of all-day diners, C Salt, one of the city's most romantic beachside venues has joined the brunch bandwagon. The uncluttered ocean views are complemented by serene, landscaped gardens. The perfect setting for a big brunch spread that rounds up specialties from the coastal regions of South India (fresh catch of the day is a given here) along with European signatures.

Where: Sheraton Grand Chennai Resort and Spa, ECR

2. Madras Pavilion, ITC Grand Chola

Expect attention to finer details, a large spread with multiple live counters and great service at one of the city's most popular buffet destinations. A popular choice to celebrate special family occasions, the Sunday brunch also offers a wide Seafood selection.





Where: ITC Grand Chola, Mount Road, Guindy



3. Seagull, Taj Fisherman's Cove and Spa

A Sunday lunch at ‘Fish Cove' has been a tradition even before drives down the coast to Pondicherry on the scenic East Coast Road became a thing. Set in the all-day diner at one of the city's most popular luxury beach resorts, the Sunday brunch features a large selection of fresh seafood from nearby coastal villages, a high-energy live band and multiple dessert options for your cheat day.





Where: Taj Fisherman's Cove and Spa, Kovalam, ECR

4. Spice Haat, Hyatt Regency Chennai

A popular brunch destination with the kids, Spice Haat scores with its family-friendly vibe and a wide selection of dishes that are specially crafted for the budding food connoisseurs in your family. Expect a fun vibe with activities for the kids and a wide selection of international flavours.





Where: Hyatt Regency Chennai, Anna Salai, Teynampet.

5. Spectra, Leela Palace

A Sunday brunch doesn't get bigger than this in Chennai. Think of Spectra's Sunday buffet as a cluster of mini-speciality restaurants (we're partial to their Japanese counter and dessert selection) that come together as one seamless buffet experience. We'd suggest you skip your Sunday breakfast before you get here.





Where: The Leela Palace Chennai, MRC Nagar.

6. Sundays

A bar where you can hang out with your kids and family. This family-friendly cocktail bar is more lively at day than after sunset. Choose from a wide selection of craft cocktails and Zero ABV beverages as you savour their international plates.





Where: D Block, Anna Nagar East

7. Waterside, Feathers, A Radha Hotel

This great value Sunday brunch buffet is spread over a large area. Look out for limited period deals that add to its pocket-friendly appeal. This luxurious all-day diner is a great venue to lounge with your friends and family and create endearing memories.





Where: Feathers, A Radha Hotel, Manapakkam



8. Pumpkin Tales

Think of this popular eatery as an all-day breakfast destination. Perfect for those Sundays when you crawl out of bed late and want to head for an extended brunch that blurs the lines between breakfast and lunch. Their power smoothies can cure those hangovers while the Asian bowls and egg Benedict options truly hit the spot.





Where: Bheemanna Garden Street

9. The Flying Elephant, Park Hyatt Chennai

One of Chennai's most vibrant, luxury dining destinations is spread over multiple levels and returned after a massive design overhaul. This popular nightspot also comes alive every Sunday during brunch. You can find your cozy niche indoors or choose to sit closer to the shimmering lily pond as you sample international favourites and sweet treats that the kids will enjoy.





Where: Park Hyatt Chennai. Velachery Road, Guindy





10. Carnaby, The Residency Towers

Borrows its name from a lively street in London that is a hub for food and art. Expect an international vibe and warm hospitality at a restaurant located in the heart of the city's popular shopping district. You can choose from their large buffet spread or gourmet options on the a la carte menu.





Where: The Residency Towers, T Nagar