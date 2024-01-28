The craving for desi food is something we all resonate with. Be it during the day, evening, or at night, these cravings can kick in any time of the day. Whenever this happens, we immediately look for snacks to satisfy them. You may end up cooking crispy pakodas, samosas, kachoris, or having namkeen, etc. While these snacks certainly have a special place in our hearts, it can become quite monotonous to have them daily. Sometimes, we feel like indulging in something that surprises our taste buds, don't we? If you're in a similar mood, here's a recipe that you're absolutely going to love. It's called Rajma Kebab Sliders. The recipe for this delectable kebab was shared on the Instagram page @naturallynidhi.

What Makes Rajma Kebab Sliders So Unique?

Rajma kebab sliders are a fun way to relish rajma. This snack features rajma kebabs that are stuffed in butter buns and topped with cheese, veggies, and pudina chutney. They offer a burst of flavours in every bite. Their small size makes them an ideal snack to serve at tea and dinner parties.

What To Serve With Rajma Kebab Sliders?

Rajma kebab sliders can be paired with a variety of different accompaniments. If you prefer something spicy, opt for classic pudina chutney. Whereas, if you prefer something sweeter, go for tomato ketchup. Additionally, you can even opt for a creamy mayonnaise sauce.

Rajma Kebab Sliders Recipe | How To Make Rajma Kebab Sliders

To make rajma kebab sliders, add rajma, green chillies, ginger, and garlic to a mixer grinder and grind until everything comes together. Heat oil in a pan and add chopped onions to it. Saute until translucent, then add the beets and potatoes. Cook for a minute or two. Now, it's time to add the prepared rajma mixture along with lemon juice, bread crumbs, spices, and soy sauce. Take off the heat and allow it to cool. Shape the mixture into equal-sized tikkis and pan-fry until golden brown on both sides. For assembling the sliders, simply slice the buns into half and spread pudina chutney on one side. Top it with sliced onions, grated cheese, and any other veggies of your choice. Finally, place the rajma kebab on it and top it with the other bun. Brush some butter on top, cover them with foil, and bake at 180 degrees C for 15 to 20 minutes. Serve warm and enjoy! Your rajma kebab sliders are ready to be savoured.

Watch the detailed recipe video below:

Rajma kebab sliders will certainly set you in the mood for the weekend. Try it now and savour its delectable taste. Happy Cooking!