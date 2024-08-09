Breakfast is widely recognized as the most important meal of the day, and rightly so. As the first meal, it breaks the overnight fasting period and helps boost your metabolism. It goes without saying that your breakfast should be enriched with essential vitamins and nutrients, including protein. A protein-rich breakfast keeps you full for a longer time, thus curbing untimely hunger pangs throughout the day. Moreover, it also helps in keeping your blood sugar levels stable. Are you on the lookout for some protein-packed breakfast ideas? We've got you covered with a recipe that'll have you hooked from the first bite: Stuffed Paneer Dahi Toast.

What Makes Stuffed Paneer Dahi Toast Healthy?

This toast is a great addition to your breakfast menu as it is high in protein. The sandwich is stuffed with a paneer slice and then dipped in a spicy yoghurt mixture. Paneer and yoghurt are both excellent sources of protein, making the sandwich super healthy. The addition of veggies like carrots and bell peppers in the yoghurt mixture further enhances its nutritional value.

What To Serve With Stuffed Paneer Dahi Toast?

Stuffed paneer dahi toast tastes great on its own. However, if you'd like to pair it with an accompaniment, opt for classic pudina chutney. If you can make it fresh at home, even better. Avoid pairing the dahi toast with sweet accompaniments like tomato ketchup or sweet chutney, as they are high in sugar.

How To Make Stuffed Paneer Dahi Toast | Dahi Toast Recipe

The recipe for stuffed dahi toast was shared by Chef Guntas Sethi on her Instagram page. To make it, start by whisking yoghurt, then add red chilli powder, haldi, chaat masala, salt, and roasted besan. Whisk well, and add grated carrots and chopped bell peppers. Give it a nice stir and set aside. Next, spread a generous amount of schezwan chutney on one slice of bread. On another slice, spread green chutney. Sandwich the two slices with a paneer slice in between. Dunk the sandwich in the prepared dahi and besan mixture and cook on a tawa. Remember to drizzle some ghee before placing it on the tawa. Sprinkle sesame seeds and fresh coriander on top. Allow it to cook for some time, then flip and cook on the other side. Serve hot!

Doesn't that look absolutely delicious? Prepare this dahi toast for your next breakfast meal and enjoy it with your family.