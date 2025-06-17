Let's admit it, we are always looking for that perfect post-workout snack. Something that's not too heavy, too bland, and definitely not boring. And with summer in full swing, we crave food that's cool, crunchy, and comforting, but still has a good amount of protein. Of course, you can skip the hassle of thinking, buying and cooking a dish from scratch and order it from your favourite food delivery app. But on days when you are low on cash or are staring at a fridge full of leftovers, try something that's refreshing, quick and packed with protein: Spicy Cucumber Toast! This 10-minute snack is all you need to have after your gym session and you'll feel fresh and energised in no time! Here's how to make it:





How To Make High-Protein Spicy Cucumber Toast | High-Protein Cucumber Toast Recipe

Ingredients:

4 slices of multigrain bread

½ cup hung curd or Greek yoghurt





1 tsp olive oil





1 cucumber, thinly sliced





1 green chilli, finely chopped





1 tsp roasted cumin powder





½ tsp red chilli flakes





Salt and Pepper to taste





Fresh coriander leaves





1 tbsp roasted seeds (like sunflower, flax, or pumpkin seeds)

Photo: Pexels

Steps:

1. Make The Spread

In a bowl, mix hung curd, olive oil, cumin powder, salt, pepper, and chilli flakes. Add a little bit of green chillies to the mixture too.

2. Layer It On

Take four multigrain breads and spread the mix generously on it. Make sure to toast it just till it's nice and crispy.

3. Top It Off

Then, take a sliced cucumber and neatly place it over the creamy base. Just don't overdo it and place the cucumber slices in a single row.

4. Garnish And Serve

Sprinkle seeds, add some mint or coriander, and serve this protein-rich snack immediately.

1. Is This Cucumber Toast Enough For A Post-Workout Snack?

Absolutely! This delicious spicy cucumber toast can be a great workout snack. It has curd, dry seeds, and multigrain bread, which makes it a solid snack and won't leave you hungry for an hour. However, if you are really trying to bulk up, nothing's stopping you from ordering a high-protein smoothie or snack from your favourite food delivery app. Make space for both, the joy of cooking something up and the ease of ordering the rest!

2. Can You Replace Curd In This Recipe?

If you are out of curd, no problem! You can swap it with hummus, tofu paste, or even a thick-boiled chickpea mash with seasoning. The idea is to get a creamy, protein-rich base with some delicious flavour.

3. What Makes This Spicy Cucumber Toast A ‘Smart Toast?'

Well, it has just the right ingredients for it. This toast has cool cucumber, a spicy spread, textured seeds, and a protein-packed base. Once you eat it, you'll feel like you have eaten something substantial and not just diet food. Plus, making it at home gives you the liberty to be in control of the ingredients and their amount. So, win-win for you and your post-gym diet!





So, make this delicious protein-rich snack for your post-gym munching and let us know in the comments if you like it or not!





