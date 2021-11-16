Imagine having creamy butter chicken with hot tandoori naan for dinner. Sounds delicious, doesn't it? Whether we are eating out in a restaurant or attending a dinner party, the menu is incomplete without a chicken curry dish. That's how much we love chicken curry. The best part about a chicken curry is that it has so many varieties. If you want a creamy chicken curry, we have malaiwala murgh; if you want a masaledaar chicken curry, we have kadhai chicken - and the list goes on! We have found a spicy chicken curry recipe to add to this scrumptious list of chicken curries and it is kariwari chicken curry. This hot and spicy chicken curry is straight from the beaches of Karnataka.





Also Read: Malabar Chicken Curry Recipe: Try This Kerala-Style Chicken Curry For An Indulgent Meal





Named after the city of Karwar, this chicken curry is inspired by the coastal region of Karnataka. The chicken is marinated in a paste made of red chillies, coriander seeds and garlic and later on cooked in spicy and aromatic masalas. If you love spicy food then you should definitely try this recipe. So, what are you waiting for? Put on your apron and make this spicy kariwar-style chicken curry!





Eat this chicken curry with rice or roti.

How To Make Kariwari Chicken Curry | Easy Chicken Curry Recipe:







You will be making two different pastes for this recipe. One paste will be used in marination and the other will be used for cooking the gravy. Roast chillies, coriander seeds and garlic and grind them to make a paste. Marinate the chicken in this paste for half an hour. Roast coconut, onion and spices in oil and grind them to make another paste. Sauté finely chopped onion till they turn translucent. Add marinated chicken and cook it. Then add the coconut-onion paste and mix it well. Pour water and season with salt. The consistency of the gravy can be according to your taste. The dish is ready.











Click here for the step-by-step recipe of Kariwari Chicken Curry.











You can serve this Kariwari chicken curry with some piping hot bhakari. Bhakari is a roti made from jowar or bajra, and it is extremely popular in Karnataka, Maharashtra and Goa.











Click here for the step-by-step recipe of Bhakari.











Try out this curry and tell us how you liked it in the comments section.



