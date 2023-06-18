There are many varieties of pasta sauces out there. People love coming up with experimental and fusion versions with unconventional flavours. But more often than not, true satisfaction can be found with the classics. And if you want to infuse your dish with refreshing Italian flavours, you cannot go wrong with basil pesto. This green sauce can not only be enjoyed with pasta but can also be used as a dip, spread and in other food pairings. But if you enjoy its taste, pasta is the way to go - since you can then savour it in greater amounts! Our recipe today is for a non-vegetarian version: creamy chicken pesto pasta. Find out more below.



Which Types Of Pasta Go Well With Pesto Sauce?

Spaghetti is one of the best choices for pesto, as its noodle-like shape allows a thorough combination of all ingredients. Other good options are fettuccine, linguine, farfalle and fusilli. Penne can be the last resort, as it is not always easy to ensure that the sauce reaches the hollow interior.

Pesto sauce can be paired with any pasta.

How To Make Creamy Chicken Pesto Pasta At Home | Quick Recipe For Basil Pesto Pasta With Chicken



Cook the pasta until al dente, drain the water and set aside. Prepare the pesto sauce by blending basil leaves, garlic cloves, cheese, pine nuts and salt. Add in olive oil, a little bit at a time, to get a smooth sauce. Toss the pasta with the basil pesto. Add in cherry tomatoes, smoked chicken and dried herbs of choice. Combine well and taste to adjust salt/ seasonings. Grate more cheese on top and serve.





Click here for the full recipe for Chicken Pesto Pasta.

Tips To Keep In Mind While Making Pesto Pasta:

If you don't have pine nuts, you can substitute them with almonds or cashews.





If you prefer your pasta more creamy, mix in some light cream with the pesto sauce. You will need to increase the quantities of salt and dried herbs used accordingly.





If you don't have cream but want to make it more indulgent, combine the pasta and sauce in a pan on low to medium flame. Add in more cheese and allow the heat to melt. This will give it that extra creaminess.





If you want to make this dish healthier, opt for whole wheat or other types of pasta not made of refined flour. You can also reduce the cheese content and/or avoid ultra-processed cheese. At its core, this dish is relatively healthy, thanks to the goodness of basil, garlic and olive oil.

What To Serve With Creamy Chicken Pesto Pasta?

A slice or two of toasted garlic bread is the perfect accompaniment to this pasta. Make sure that you butter the bread too. We also like adding a few dried herbs on top of the bread for extra flavour. You can bite into it during the meal and use it to scoop up any remaining sauce.





You can also serve a simple tomato-based salad with this pesto pasta. Stick to an olive oil dressing or any other light option. The pasta is already creamy and the salad should not make the meal seem heavier.







The next time a pasta craving hits, rely on this quick recipe!