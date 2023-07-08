Juicy and succulent - this is exactly how we like our chicken tikka. This yummy dish is usually served as a snack or an appetizer, and its masaledaar flavour always makes our mouths water, doesn't it? We love this snack so much that we don't leave any opportunity to experiment with it. You must've come across several other variations of it used in recipes such as chicken tikka pizza, pasta, and burgers. And if you wish to further experiment with it, then we have something really exciting for you. Today, we bring you a recipe that gives a crispy twist to the classic chicken tikka, called chicken tikka croquettes. These crispy delights will become your new favourite to binge on.

What Are Chicken Tikka Croquettes?

Croquettes are deep-fried finger foods that are known for their unique cylindrical shape. They are super crunchy on the outside as they are coated with breadcrumbs. The fillings to make this snack can be both vegetarian and non-vegetarian, depending on your preference. This yummy version is made using chicken tikka and is oozing with delightful flavours.

What To Serve with Chicken Tikka Croquettes?

If you're wondering what to serve with these crispy delights, we suggest you opt for some chutney or ketchup. Pudina chutney, in particular, pairs perfectly with them. You can serve these chicken tikka croquettes for your next dinner party, and we are sure your guests will absolutely love them. You can even relish them along with your evening cuppa.

Chicken Tikka Croquettes Recipe: How To Make Chicken Tikka Croquettes

To begin with, we need to cut the boneless chicken pieces into chunks. Transfer them to a bowl and add ginger-garlic paste, lemon juice, and salt to marinate them well. Keep it aside. In a separate bowl, add mustard oil, red chilli powder, ginger-garlic paste, yogurt, lemon juice, and kasuri methi. Now, add the marinated chicken to this mixture. Mix well. Transfer to an oven and bake for around 15 to 20 minutes at 180 degrees C. Once done, further chop the chicken and mix it with mashed potatoes, coriander leaves, mozzarella cheese, kasuri methi, and red chilli powder. Make small balls of this mixture, dip them in a slurry made of maida and eggs, and coat them in breadcrumbs. Heat some oil in a kadhai and deep-fry the croquettes until they turn golden brown and crispy. Serve hot with some dip and enjoy!

For the complete recipe for chicken tikka croquettes, click here.

Grab your apron and get to making this lip-smacking crispy delight this weekend. Let us know how you liked the taste in the comments below. If you're interested in trying more croquette recipes, click here for some ideas.