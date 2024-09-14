There are few things as satisfying as sinking your teeth into a choco lava cake. The soft and gooey centre tastes heavenly, and one can never stop at just one bite. While choco lava cake satisfies our sweet cravings in no time, it often comes at a cost - our health. Typically, this cake is made with ingredients like all-purpose flour, sugar, and butter. These may help you whip up a delicious choco lava cake, but don't forget that these ingredients have a low score on the nutrition scale. For those who wish to enjoy desserts without feeling guilty, choco lava cake might not normally be on the menu. But hey, what if we told you it's possible? We recently came across a recipe that shows how to transform this guilty treat into a guilt-free one. Check out the healthy, high-protein recipe for choco lava cake below:

Also Read: 10-Minute Choco Lava Cake: This Delicious Chocolate Recipe Is Ideal To Make Over Weekend

Photo Credit: iStock

How To Ensure Choco Lava Cake Turns Out Soft And Gooey?

The gooey centre of the choco lava cake is what makes it so irresistible. To achieve this, make sure you place a large enough piece of chocolate in the centre. If you don't, your choco lava cake won't turn out as gooey as you'd like. Also, make sure not to overcook the cake, or it'll become hard in texture.

What To Serve With Choco Lava Cake?

Choco lava cake tastes good on its own. But if you feel like pairing it with something, don't hesitate to pair it with a scoop of vanilla ice cream. However, remember to exercise portion control, as we're trying to keep things healthy here.

How To Make High-Protein Choco Lava Cake | Choco Lava Cake Recipe

The video for this high-protein choco lava cake was shared by the Instagram page @okaysimrann. To make it, you just need a handful of ingredients and five minutes of your time. Start by mashing a large banana in a bowl. Add baking powder and oat milk. Mix well. Now, stir in cocoa powder and protein powder, and blend until smooth and creamy in texture. Transfer the mixture to a greased mug and place a piece of dark chocolate in the centre. Cover the chocolate piece with some more cake batter. Finally, microwave on high for about 2 minutes. If it feels like it's not ready yet, microwave for another minute or two. Once done, serve hot and enjoy!

Also Read: Craving Choco Lava Cake? Whip Up This Easy, Eggless Recipe In Just 20 Minutes!

Watch the complete recipe video below:

Make this high-protein choco lava cake at home and enjoy it totally guilt-free! Do let us know how you liked its taste in the comments below.