Indian cuisine is renowned worldwide for its extensive range of curries. Be it vegetarian or non-vegetarian, each region in the country has something distinct and flavourful to offer. While there is a plethora of options to choose from, classic mutton curry is a preferred option for most non-vegetarians. Now, you'll find many different variations of mutton curries at restaurants and hotels. But what we love the most is the one made at a dhaba. After all, who can resist the aroma and taste of a mutton curry that is made using fresh ingredients? If you're a mutton lover and want to enjoy mutton desi-style, we highly recommend you try this dhaba-style mutton curry recipe.

In this recipe, succulent pieces of mutton are marinated in yoghurt and masalas and then cooked to perfection in a flavourful curry. This dhaba-style mutton curry is perfect for a wholesome lunch or dinner meal. Pair it with some roti, paratha, or steamed rice to relish its taste. Once you make this mutton curry at home, trust us, you'll forget all the mutton curries you get at fancy restaurants. Don't forget to pair the curry with some sliced onions. Without further ado, let's dive straight into the recipe.

Photo Credit: iStock

Dhaba-Style Mutton Curry: How To Make Dhaba-Style Mutton Curry

First, we need to clean and wash the mutton nicely. Drain the water and marinate it with red chilli powder, haldi, yoghurt, and salt. Keep aside for 20-30 minutes. Once done, add the marinated mutton to the pressure cooker.

Now, add oil, haldi, red chilli powder, cumin powder, coriander powder, and garam masala. Mix well. Add half cup water and cook until the mutton is tender. Set aside. Next, heat oil in a pan. Add cumin, garlic cloves, red chillies, and curry leaves, and allow them to splutter. Add onions and cook until they turn golden brown in colour.

Once done, add ginger-garlic paste and fresh coriander leaves. Mix well. Now, add the sliced tomatoes and cook until they turn soft. Add the cooked mutton along with the prepared masala. For the complete recipe for dhaba-style mutton curry, click here.

So, what are you waiting for? Try out this delicious recipe at home and share your experience with us in the comments below. Meanwhile, if you're looking for more mutton curry recipes, click here.