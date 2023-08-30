Fish curry is among the most beloved seafood delicacies in the country. It is light yet wholesome, which always leaves you satisfied after relishing it. Whether it's doi maach from Bengal, Chettinad fish curry from Tamil Nadu, or an Amritsari fish curry, there are so many different varieties of fish curries that are truly tantalizing to the taste buds. However, the love for fish curries is not just restricted to these cuisines. There are several other cuisines that have fish as a staple, including Sindhi cuisine. Its fish curry is oozing with delicious flavours and will surely win your heart with its incredible taste.

What Is Sindhi Fish Curry?

Sindhi fish curry is unlike any other fish curry you've ever had. The fish is pan-fried and then topped with a delightful coriander leaf paste, giving it a unique flavour. The addition of garlic and green chillies adds a kick of spice, while the tomato puree balances it out with its sweetness. This Sindhi fish curry is a potpourri of flavours and is a must-try if you're a true fish lover. Pair it with steamed rice or roti to put together a wholesome lunch or dinner meal. You can even squeeze a dash of lemon juice into it for additional flavour. This dish will certainly be a crowd-pleaser at your next get-together. Try it now, and we're sure it'll become your new favourite fish curry recipe.

How To Make Sindhi Fish Curry | Sindhi Fish Curry Recipe

First, wash the fish nicely and then sprinkle salt, red chilli powder, haldi, and oil over it. Rub it well to ensure that the fish is well-coated. Set aside to marinate for an hour. In the meantime, add coriander leaves, green chillies, and garlic cloves to a mixer grinder and blend to form a smooth paste. Heat oil in a pan and shallow fry the marinated fish pieces evenly from both sides. In another pan, add oil along with the prepared coriander paste and some water. Mix well and allow it to cook for a few minutes. Next, add in the coriander powder, red chilli powder, salt, and tomato puree. Add more water if required, and cook until the gravy comes to a boil. Arrange the fish pieces in a bowl and pour the gravy over them. Garnish with fresh coriander leaves and serve hot! Sindhi fish curry is ready to be relished.





Make this delightful fish curry at home and impress your family with your culinary skills.