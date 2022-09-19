Goa is one of the most popular holiday destinations in the country. Known for its scenic beaches, exciting nightlife and Portuguese-style architecture - it is the perfect place to unwind. As lively as it is, its culinary offerings are equally impressive. And if you're a non-vegetarian, there's even more to explore. From Goan pork vindaloo, shark ambot tik to chicken xacuti, sorpotel and more - these dishes never fail to impress! Adding to the list, here we bring you a mouth-watering Goan fish curry recipe that is oozing with flavours and is a must-try!





In this recipe, tender fish is marinated in lime juice and then cooked in a rich and masaledar gravy. The flavourful masalas give this fish curry its distinct taste. You can make it for lunch or dinner and pair it with some boiled rice. It tastes absolutely delicious and is something you certainly do not want to miss out on! So, without further ado, let's take a look at the recipe:

Goan Fish Curry Recipe: How To Make Goan Fish Curry

To begin with the recipe, first, marinate the fish in salt and lime juice for about 10 minutes. Meanwhile, grind all the masalas together. Add a little bit of water to adjust the consistency. Add the onions and green chillies to the masala. Now, add this mix to a pan and place it over the flame. Keep the masala over the flame for about 10 minutes and keep stirring to prevent it from burning. Once done, add the marinated fish to this masala. Add some water to adjust the consistency of the curry. Let it cook till one boil. (In case you use fish with bone, cook up till two or three boils). Serve hot!











So, what are you waiting for? Try out this recipe and let us know how you liked its taste in the comments below.