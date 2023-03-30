Let's admit, French fries are the perfect snack for all occasions and all moods. Whether we're feeling low on energy or simply want to treat our guests to something delicious, these crunchy and salty potato fingers always come to our rescue! The best part about French fries is that you can experiment with them in numerous ways. While nothing can beat the taste of classic French fries, there's another version of fries that we Indians absolutely love. We are talking about masala fries! These delicious fries are coated in a flavour mix of Indian masalas and deep-fried until golden brown. However, if you want to enjoy these fries without the guilt of consuming too many calories, you're at the right place.





Here we bring you a delicious masala fries recipe that you can make in an air fryer. They are super crispy, oozing with flavour and don't take much time to prepare. Since these fries are made in an air fryer, it eliminates the long process of deep-frying and also makes them a healthier option. Pair them with some ketchup or any dip of your choice to relish its taste. Without further ado, let's learn how to make them.

How Long Does It Take For Air Fry To Cook French Fries?





Cook the fries in batches and arrange them in a single layer in the air fryer basket, ensuring that they do not overlap. Cook for 14 to 16 minutes, turning them over halfway through, until they turn golden brown and crispy. Once done, take them out and sprinkle salt to season.





Masala Fries In Air Fryer Recipe: How To Make Masala Fries In Air Fryer

To begin with the recipe, we need to rinse the potatoes thoroughly. Pat them dry and cut them into approximately half-inch thick sticks. (You could also peel the skin of the potatoes). Now, transfer them to a bowl filled with water and soak them for around 15-20 minutes.





After 15 minutes, drain the fries and pat them dry. Transfer them to another bowl and add oil, cornstarch, garam masala, red chilli powder, haldi, chaat masala, garlic powder, lemon juice and salt. Toss them until the fries are evenly coated with the masalas.





Preheat the air fryer to 200 degrees C for 5 minutes. Drizzle some oil in the basket and place the fries evenly in a single layer. (Make sure they don't overlap). Allow them to cook for around 25-30 minutes or until they become crispy. Your masala fries are ready to be savoured!







Try out this recipe and let us know how it turned out in the comments section below. Happy Cooking!



