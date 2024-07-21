Ice cream is one of those sweet treats that bring instant joy to us. Among the numerous options, Magnum enjoys huge popularity. Originally from Belgium, it is now easily available in different parts of the world. Now, what if we told you that you could recreate this classic ice cream at home? Yes, it's possible, and it's a healthy, guilt-free version. Wouldn't it be incredible to relish similar flavours without any regret? It's like a dream come true for Magnum ice cream lovers. So, don't delay any further and whip up this tasty ice cream with bananas to satisfy your sweet tooth in no time. Check out the recipe below:

Can You Use Any Other Fruit Instead Of Bananas In This Ice Cream?

This healthy version of Magnum ice cream uses bananas instead of regular cream. However, if you dislike bananas, you can swap them for any other fruit of your preference. Feel free to use apples, pears, or pineapple. The ice cream will still have a creamy texture due to the Greek yoghurt. So, don't be afraid to experiment with different fruits.

How To Make Healthy Magnum-Style Ice Cream At Home | Magnum-Style Ice Cream Recipe:

Here is how to make this yummy and healthy ice cream in four easy steps, as shared by the Instagram handle @boredoflunch:

Step 1: Blend It All Up

In a food processor, combine bananas, Greek yoghurt, peanut butter, and milk. Blend to combine everything well. The mixture will be slightly liquid in texture but don't worry.

Step 2: Let It Set In The Freezer

Pour the mixture into ice cream moulds and place them in the freezer for about 3 to 4 hours. We know this may seem like a long wait, but trust us, it's totally worth it.

Step 3: Melt Some Chocolate

Now, simply melt some dark chocolate over a double boiler and pour it into a glass jar. Dip your frozen ice cream in this and let it set until the chocolate thickens.

Step 4: Don't Forget To Garnish

While you can enjoy this ice cream as is, garnishing makes it extra indulgent. Chop hazelnuts and slightly roast them, then garnish over your Magnum-style ice cream.

Try making this delicious ice cream at home and let us know how you found its taste in the comments below.