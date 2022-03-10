Do you enjoy having hot and spicy flavours in any dish? Well, if you do, then Andhra Pradesh's cuisine should undoubtedly be on your list! The state, where one can easily find fresh produce of red chillies in abundance, uses this spice in most of its dishes. These fresh red chillies give a delicious zing to any recipe and awaken your senses! So, if just reading about some yummy spicy food makes you hungry for some, we have just what you need! Today, we bring you a list of certain Andhra style curries that you can easily make at home! You can pair these dishes with either roti or rice. These recipes are easy to make and give you a new kind of taste that you might not find in other dishes. Check out the recipes below!





(Also Read: 5 Andhra-Style Chicken Recipes You Can Easily Prepare At Home)

5 Andhra Style Curry Recipes To Try

This recipe is one of our top recommendations! Jackfruit is included in this traditional Andhra curry. We know that some of you might feel that it is a hassle to cook with jackfruit, but trust us that this recipe is easy! To make this wonderful dish, jackfruit is marinated in hot masalas and topped with cashew nuts. Its delicious taste will make you come back for this recipe.





Vegetable curries are most popular in Andhra Pradesh. In this dish, eggplant is first deep-fried and then it is tossed with unique seasonings and served with rice. This recipe is an absolute delight to have.





With their combination of spicy spices and nutty texture, Andhra chicken curries are a crowd-pleaser. We've got a fantastic Andhra-style chicken curry recipe for you to try at home. This recipe is simple to make!





Every non-vegetarian enjoys a delicious mutton meal, and we have one for you to try. Lamb meat is marinated with hot spices and served with rice and fried red chillies. This meal is known for being the spiciest of them all!

When it comes to kadhi, we usually think of plain buttermilk and spices, which sometimes could come with the addition of pakodas. So, to give that a twist, here we bring you a yummy recipe of chicken kadhi! This recipe is surely worth a try!











Make these spicy and delicious recipes today, and let us know which one was your favourite!