Mexican cuisine has gained immense popularity in India and one of the reasons for the same is its striking similarities with Indian cuisine. If you explore, you would find both the cuisines share equal love for all things spicy and flavourful! Whether it's a hearty burrito or a cheesy quesadilla, these Mexican delights never fail to please our taste buds. Speaking of our love for Mexican food, how can we possibly forget to mention taco?! This yummy dish is made of tortilla wraps that are stuffed with flavourful vegetarian or non-vegetarian filling. This weekend, we thought of going a step ahead and create a fusion of the mouth-watering tandoori chicken and Mexican tacos. You guess it right! We are making tandoori chicken tacos.

Also Read: Weekend Special: 5 Delicious Non-Veg Mexican Snacks That Spell Indulgence

In tandoori chicken tacos, the chicken breasts are coated in tandoori masala and grilled to perfection. They are then topped with delicious salsa sauce, dollop of sour cream, and wrapped in soft tortilla wraps. Whether you're looking for a quick evening snack, or simply want to treat your guests to something flavourful, these tandoori chicken tacos will do the job for you. Serve them with some additional salsa sauce and cream, and you're good to go!

Can You Prepare Tandoori Chicken Tacos In Advance?

If you're short on time and want to prepare these tacos in advance, you can certainly do so. However, make sure to store them in an air-tight container and store them in the refrigerator. Before serving, reheat them in the oven for 10-15 minutes and serve hot!

Also Read: In For Some Mexican Food? Make Tacos At Home With These 5 Amazing Recipes

Tandoori Chicken Tacos Recipe: How To Make Tandoori Chicken Tacos

To begin with, first, we need to prepare the salsa sauce. For this, add the black and red beans in a bowl and crush them using a fork. Add the diced tomato, chillies, and olive oil. Mix well and add sugar, black pepper, salt, and lemon juice.

Now, season the chicken breasts with the tandoori masala and grill in an oven for around 10-15 minutes. Once done, cut the chicken into strips and arrange them on the tortilla wrap. Apply some salsa and top it with onions and a dollop of sour cream. Fold and serve with the remaining salsa! Tandoori chicken tacos are ready!

For the complete recipe of tandoori chicken tacos, click here.





So, what are you waiting for? Make these delicious tacos this weekend and let us know how you liked them in the comments below.