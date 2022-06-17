The weekend is here, and we all look forward to indulging in mouth-watering delicacies. If you are a foodie just like us, the urge to experiment with different cuisines is real! Mexican cuisine is gaining immense popularity in India due to its significant similarities with Indian cuisine. Both have a shared love for food and everything spicy! Non-vegetarians have an added advantage as they can indulge in meaty delicacies that are exploding with flavourful spices. So, if you're craving some Mexican snacks over the weekend, don't bother ordering in, instead, take a look at these delectable recipes that would definitely tantalise your taste buds.

Here Are 5 Delicious Non-Veg Mexican Snacks You Must Try:

Mexican Chicken Nachos - Our Recommendation

A classic Mexican finger food, these crispy nachos are made using tortilla chips, and are topped with stir-fried chicken, peppers, jalapenos and a generous amount of Mexican cheese - do not compromise on the cheese! Drooling already?





Chicken Quesadillas

This is a quick and easy recipe made using tortilla, minced chicken and melted cheese oozing out of it. The best part about this recipe is that it can be made in under 10 mins. Pair it with some salsa sauce to enhance your taste buds.

Guilt-Free Chicken Tacos

If you're a fan of these crispy shells and want to binge on them guilt-free, then this recipe is just for you! Scrumptious chicken placed in a lettuce cup and topped with salsa and dip. It makes for an ideal guilt-free weekend snack!





Chicken Burritos

Traditionally made with flour tortilla, this recipe uses freshly made corn tortilla wrapped into a sealed cylindrical shape around a saucy mix of kidney beans and tomatoes. Indulgence, guaranteed!





Chicken Fajitas An all-time favourite Mexican wrap - Chicken Fajitas have tender chicken strips infused with flavourful spices and topped with sour cream, guacamole and cheese. Are you craving some already?

Satiate your Mexican food cravings with these delicious recipes. Do let us know which one is your favourite in the comments section below.

