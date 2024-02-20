Tandoori flavours are something that we usually associate with snacks and curries. Whether it's tandoori chicken or tandoori paneer tikka, they satisfy our hearts to the fullest. Don't they? They are packed with desi flavours and are truly indulgent. We can always fall back on these classic dishes whenever we are craving something tandoori. But wait, have you ever tried tandoori-flavoured butter? Yes, it's possible to make such butter! This delightful butter is super easy to make, and you can pair it with several different foods. Whether for brunch or dinner, it will enhance the flavour of all your meals. Are you interested in knowing how to prepare it? Want to know what foods you can savour them with? Then keep on reading as we share the recipe for how to make it at home.

What Is Tandoori Butter?

Tandoori butter gives a desi twist to classic butter. It consists of spices such as kasuri methi, jeera, coriander, haldi, and red chilli, which give it a tandoori flavour. Additionally, it also has a tadka of ghee and hing, which adds extra richness to the butter. It tastes incredibly delicious and is perfect to satisfy your desi food cravings. This butter has an orange-red colour to it, making it visually appealing as well.

What To Pair With Tandoori Butter?

Tandoori butter can be paired with a variety of different foods. You can spread it over your bread slice, in your kathi roll, or even paratha. Apart from this, you can even serve this butter as an accompaniment with snacks such as breadsticks and crackers. You may even add a dollop of it to your bowl of soup.

How To Make Tandoori Butter | Tandoori Butter Recipe

Tandoori butter is an easy-to-make recipe at home. To make it, you just need a handful of ingredients and 10 minutes of your time. This recipe was shared by an Instagram page that goes by the handle @globalvegproject. Start by dry roasting the kasuri methi in a pan. Once done, combine it with red chilli powder, turmeric powder, coriander powder, and roasted jeera powder in a bowl. Now, in a separate pan, heat some ghee and add a pinch of hing to it. Transfer the prepared kasuri methi mix to a mixer grinder. To this, add the ghee tadka and softened butter. Give it a blitz to combine well, and that's all! Your tandoori butter is ready to be savoured.

Watch the detailed recipe video here:

Try this delicious tandoori butter recipe and let us know how you liked its taste in the comments below!