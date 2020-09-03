Low-Carb Diet: Make Cauliflower (<i>Gobhi</i>) And Corn Soup For Light Yet Nutrient-Dense Dinner

SEARCH
  • Low-Carb Diet: Make Cauliflower (Gobhi) And Corn Soup For Light Yet Nutrient-Dense Dinner

Low-carb cauliflower soup recipe: For a typical low-carb dinner, soup is the best option. Cauliflower is also low in calories and rich in immunity-boosting vitamin C.

Neha Grover  |  Updated: September 03, 2020 18:13 IST

Cauliflower and corn soup recipe is a must-try

Highlights
  • Cauliflower is a low-carb, low-calorie vegetable.
  • This cauliflower and corn soup is perfect for a light dinner.
  • Here's an easy recipe to make it at home.

Almost everyone, who is trying to lose weight, is gradually switching to low-carb diet. Why? Because, complex carbohydrates are difficult to digest and may lead to piling up of more calories in the body, resulting in weight gain. You may have noticed many nutritionists and dieticians advising against consuming carbs at night. Paying heed to it, many dieters looked to sub in low-carb alternatives for roti, rice and bread. Cauliflower (or gobhi) rose to the occasion and is now hailed as the ideal low-carb substitute. Cauliflower is converted into rice, flour, pizza base etc. to create many kinds of healthier and low-carb foods.

For a typical low-carb dinner, soup is the best option and this cauliflower soup with the added goodness of corns is worth a try. Cauliflower is also low in calories and rich in immunity-boosting vitamin C, bringing all of its health-benefitting properties to this delicious soup. Corn adds in its own bag of nutrients and flavour, also adding a little crunch to the creamy, milky soup.

Cauliflower is a healthy, low-carb vegetable. 



Here's the full recipe of low-carb cauliflower and corn soup:

If you want to make this soup on a weight loss diet, you can skip adding cream and sugar to it. Cashew paste and milk will cover up to make this soup dense, thick and luscious. Also, you can reduce the amount of corn added or omit it altogether from the recipe. It will still taste great.

To make this soup, saute sliced onion and garlic in olive oil, add cauliflower florets, corns, cashew paste and cook with water. Blend the mixture to make a smooth paste, then boil it further. with milk, black pepper powder, fresh cream, some sugar and salt. Don't forget to garnish with some crushed corns to give this soup a little crunchiness.

To make this soup as a low-carb dinner for the whole family, you can boil the cauliflower and corn paste separately, adding cream and milk for kids. This thick, nutrient-rich soup is filling and tasty and is worth including in your dinner menu. Try this yummy soup recipe and let us know how you liked it in the comments section below.

Comments

About Neha GroverLove for reading roused her writing instincts. Neha is guilty of having a deep-set fixation with anything caffeinated. When she is not pouring out her nest of thoughts onto the screen, you can see her reading while sipping on coffee.

