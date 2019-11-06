Mira Kapoor's Cauliflower Rice Meal Is All The Mid-Week Motivation We Need!

With over 1 million followers on Instagram, Mira Kapoor, nee Mira Rajput is easily one of the most influential youth icons around. Many young girls and mothers look up to her and like to emulate bits of her diet and lifestyle. A self-confessed foodie, Mira loves posting pictures of her gourmet outings on Instagram; she also happens to enjoy cooking a lot.

Shahid Kapoor's wife knows how to strike a balance between indulgent eating and clean eating. On Tuesday, she posted an Instagram story that featured a plate of cauliflower rice with cottage cheese. Here's a picture of her healthy meal.





Cauliflower rice has become all the rage in the world of health and nutrition. An effective low-carbohydrate substitute of white rice, cauliflower rice or 'cauli rice' is also a keto-favourite. Ketogenic diet is a form of low-carb diet, where you depend on high-fat food for energy and refrain from carb sources. Is Mira planning to go keto? Well, we do not know yet, but she sure decided to ditch fried and fattening food for a healthy mid-week meal. And it is serving as a good motivation for us to take the plunge too. Mira, just like Shahid, is a vegetarian. In one of her Instagram Q&A sessions with fans, she revealed that her favourite cuisine is Thai.







Cutting down on excess refined carbs has been linked to healthy weight management, stable blood sugar levels and improved heart health. Here are some low-carb dinner recipes that you can try at home. Pulao, salads, grilled goods, patties, soups and tikkas, there are options galore for you to explore.















