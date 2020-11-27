Lunar Eclipse 2020: Chandra Grahan And Kartik Purnima Date, Time, Why Do People Fast On This Day?

The last Chandra Grahan falls on 30th November 2020 this year

The last lunar eclipse of the year is all set to take place on 30th November 2020, Monday. The lunar eclipse, also known as the Chandra Grahan, will coincide with one of the biggest Hindu festival Kartik Purnima. The lunar eclipse that falls in November 2020 would be penumbral, it would be visible from much of Europe, Asia, Australia, North America, South America, Pacific, Atlantic, Arctic, if the sky is clear, sky watchers in India may not be as lucky this time.





Time Of Chandra Grahan 2020 On Kartik Purnima | November Lunar Eclipse 2020 Time:

In India, the lunar eclipse will start at 1:02:22 PM and will end at 5:23:22 PM. The peak of the eclipse is estimated to be around 3:12:53 PM as per timeanddate.com. The lunar eclipse would not be visible in India, as it will occur below the horizon. All the lunar eclipses that have occurred in 2020 have been penumbral. When earth's shadow falls on the moon's surface, during the eclipse, it is known as a penumbral lunar eclipse.





Lunar eclipse 2020 will not be visible in India

Why Do People Fast On This Day?

Eclipses have inspired great awe among people since time immemorial. As we know now, heavenly bodies are always moving but long back, when there were not many known sources of light, people depended on these celestial bodies and planned their day accordingly; so when these bodies became a shade darker due to their movements, it was seen as an aberration. People stalled their movements and also give up on food through the duration of the lunar eclipse. It was considered that all food could get contaminated during this phase due to the absence of light. Not just India, many tribes across the world have had their own set of rituals associated with eclipse. Scientists in recent times have dispelled all these theories, and encourage people to carry on with their regular activities during the time. It is, however, not recommended to watch the eclipse with naked eyes. Many people also feel anxious during the time, for them, it is a good idea to meditate, as per Yoga experts.





Along with sky gazers, many other people are also eagerly awaiting for Monday, as Kartik Purnima and Guru Nanak Jayanti also fall on the same day.









