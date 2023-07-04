We have been told countless times that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. When breakfast gets all the limelight, sometimes, lunch is overshadowed by it. We make all the effort of having a wholesome breakfast which often leads to skipping lunch. And we end up making the same mistake we were when skipping breakfast. Many of us are guilty of neglecting this midday meal, either due to a busy schedule, work commitments, or the misguided notion that skipping lunch will help us shed a few pounds. However, research and experts in the field suggest that skipping lunch is a mistake we should avoid.





Is It Necessary To Have Lunch?

Our bodies have a natural rhythm, and our digestive system plays a significant role in this daily cycle. Various studies have revealed that our digestive system secretes the highest amount of digestive juices or enzymes around noon, making this the optimal time to consume our largest meal of the day. Ayurveda, the ancient Indian system of medicine, supports this notion by identifying midday as the pitta time, when our digestive power is at its strongest, ensuring that food is easily digested.

Moreover, lunchtime offers a chance to take a break from our hectic routines and indulge in a nourishing meal without distractions. It's essential to focus on what we're eating, not just to savour the flavours but also to reap the maximum benefits for our bodies.





Nutritionist Dr Anju Sood highlights the impact of meal timings on our body's activities. "Our liver, for instance, carries out detoxification activities during the night, particularly when we're in a state of rest or asleep. Disrupting our meal times, such as eating late at night, interferes with this crucial function. It's important to prioritise meal timings to ensure our bodies can perform their essential functions optimally. Eating fully during the daytime is the best."





If you are among those who frequently skip lunch, let us provide you with some compelling reasons why lunch should never be neglected.





Have a wholesome lunch for a productive day.

Photo Credit: iStock

5 Reasons Why You Must Have Lunch | Benefits Of Eating Lunch:

1. Energy Boost:

Food is the fuel that provides us with energy. By having a nutritious lunch, we raise our blood sugar levels in the middle of the day, enabling us to stay focused and productive throughout the afternoon.

2. Weight Management:

Skipping lunch can have counterproductive effects on weight management. Studies have shown that people who skip lunch tend to overeat during dinner to compensate for the missed meal, ultimately leading to weight gain.

3. Essential Nutrients:

Lunch is a vital source of the vitamins and nutrients our bodies need to function properly. By skipping this meal, we deprive ourselves of essential supplements, which can hinder both our mental and physical development.

4. Sustained Energy:

A healthy lunch provides our bodies and brains with the energy and nutrients necessary to perform efficiently throughout the day. When we go too long without eating, hunger sets in, and our focus shifts solely to food, impairing our performance at work.

5. Smooth Digestion:

Since our digestion system is at its peak during the early part of the day, lunch is easily digested while providing nutrients to our body. Smooth digestion means low weight gain and controlled blood sugar and blood pressure levels.





What is the best time to have lunch:

A gap of no more than four hours between meals is ideal to prevent acidity in the body. The period from 12 noon to 2 pm marks the peak of our digestive power, making it the optimal time to consume a highly nutritious meal that will be absorbed and benefits our bodies the most. As the day progresses, our digestive power weakens, so it's advisable to have lighter meals to prevent the accumulation of toxins from undigested foods, which can lead to various health issues.