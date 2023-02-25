Finally, weekend is here, meaning, it's to shut down your laptop and give yourself a break from all your professional commitments. Weekend is about unwinding. Some like to go out and meet friends, some enjoy sitting back at home and just do nothing. Then there are people who host house parties and impress the guests with their cooking skills. If you are like us, then cooking is therapeutic for you too. Chopping the vegetables evenly, adding right amount of spices and creating new dishes in the kitchen gives you a certain amount of satisfaction. Right? Hence, we are in constant search for recipes that can easily be replicated in the kitchen. This weekend, we thought of going all classic with a traditional macaroni salad recipe.





About Macaroni Salad: History And Origin Of Macaroni Salad:

Macaroni salad is a type of pasta salad made with cooked elbow macaroni. It is typically mixed with mayonnaise and a variety of other ingredients such as chopped vegetables (celery, onion, and bell pepper and more), hard-boiled eggs, pickles, and sometimes meat or seafood (such as ham, tuna, or shrimp). It is then seasoned with salt, pepper, and other herbs and spices to taste. Macaroni salad is commonly served as a side dish at picnics, barbecues, and other casual gatherings.



Macaroni Salad is much different than the classic Macaroni pasta. While macaroni pasta has Italian origin, macaroni salad is strictly American. According to the website Taste Atlas, there are multiple theories regarding the origin of macaroni salad. Some sources say that the earliest recipe for macaroni salad was published in 1962. The dish then gained popularity in the early 1980s "as a part of the Nouvelle Cuisine approach". Other sources further say that the origins of macaroni salad can be traced back to the United States in the early 20th century, reads the report by Taste Atlas.





Today, we find multiple variations of macaroni salad, with different regions and cultures adding their own unique twists to it. For instance, in Hawaii, macaroni salad is often served as a side dish with lunch and is made with a dressing that includes vinegar and (sometimes) sugar. In Philippines, they have a version of macaroni salad called 'Filipino-style macaroni salad'. It includes condensed milk and cheese in the recipe. Here, we bring you the classic macaroni salad recipe that can be enjoyed as a starter at any house party. Take a look.





How To Make Classic Macaroni Salad:





Start with boiling macaroni in a large pot. Drain the macaroni and rinse under cold water. Then, in a large bowl, combine macaroni, egg and vegetables. In a separate bowl, prepare a sauce with mayonnaise, white vinegar, Dijon mustard, sugar, salt and black pepper. Now, pour it on the macaroni and toss well. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap, refrigerate and allow the flavours to meld together. Finally, your macaroni salad is ready to be served. Click here for the detailed recipe.





Tips To Remember While Preparing Classic Macaroni Salad:

1. Don't overcooking or undercooking the pasta

The texture of the macaroni is crucial to prepare a perfect salad. Overcooking the pasta can result in a mushy texture, while undercooking can result in hard and chewy pasta. Cook the pasta al dente according to the package instructions and rinse it under cold water to stop the cooking process.

2. Don't use too much dressing

Using too much dressing can overpower the flavours of the salad and make it soggy. Start with a small amount of dressing, and gradually add more until you achieve the desired consistency.

3. Season the salad properly

Seasoning is an essential step in making any salad. Macaroni salad needs salt, pepper, and other seasonings to enhance the flavour of the dish.

4. Add enough vegetables

Vegetables such as celery, onion, bell pepper, and carrots give texture and flavour to the salad. Make sure to chop the vegetables into small pieces, so that they are evenly distributed throughout the salad.

5. Refrigerate the salad before serving

Macaroni salad tastes best when served chilled. Allow the salad to chill in the refrigerator for at least an hour or two, before serving. This will allow the flavours to meld together and create a delicious and refreshing salad.



So, what are you waiting for? Prepare the dish today and enjoy an indulgent weekend with friends and family.