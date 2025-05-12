Intermittent fasting (IF) is a style of eating where your day is split into eating hours and fasting hours. The fasting period varies depending on how strict the plan is. Some people go all in on fasting a few days a week, while others keep it flexible. IF is popular for weight loss and better metabolism. Experts also say that when done right, it may lower the risk of heart disease, insulin resistance and type 2 diabetes. Let us be honest. Fasting is not easy, especially the 5:2 plan where you eat very few calories twice a week. If that sounds overwhelming, do not worry. There is a simpler option that may give you similar benefits - a low-carb diet, according to Adam Collins, Associate Professor of Nutrition, University of Surrey.





Even cutting down carbs just twice a week may help your metabolic health, says Collins, based on his new research published in the European Journal of Nutrition.

What Are Low-Carb Diets? What Does A Low-Carb Diet Do To Your Body?

Carbohydrates turn into glucose, and insulin helps move that glucose into cells for energy, says Consultant Nutritionist Rupali Datta. Extra carbs are stored as glycogen and then as fat. A low-carb diet keeps your insulin levels lower, pushing your body to burn fat instead. That is why it often leads to weight loss.

Same Fat-Burning Effect As Fasting, Says Study

To test how intermittent fasting and low-carb diets affect fat-burning, researchers studied 12 overweight and obese adults. On one day, participants followed a very low-carb diet. On another, they tried a calorie-restricted fasting diet. After both, they were served a high-fat, high-sugar meal to see how their bodies responded.





The results were surprising - both diets showed almost the same boost in fat-burning and how the body handled fat. So yes, low-carb eating can give your metabolism the same kick as fasting. Collins adds that more research with larger groups is needed to be sure.





Also Read:This Viral Korean Diet Promises Fat Loss In 4 Weeks

How To Start A Low-Carb Diet: 5 Simple, Tasty Recipes To Try

This easy salad makes a great low-carb meal. In a bowl, mix one cup of boiled lauki, one cup of boiled capsicum, half a cup of chopped tomatoes and one cup of lettuce. Add some pudina chutney, toss it well, and finish with lemon juice and chaat masala.

Ditch the usual wrap and try this roll made with besan roti. Make a firm dough, roll into flat discs and cook on a tawa. Spread chutney on the roti, add onions, paneer tikka (recipe here), and a sprinkle of chaat masala. Roll it up and eat.

These theplas are made with methi and flaxseed. Use dried or fresh methi leaves, steep them in hot water with spices. In another bowl, add this mix to flaxseed meal and knead a dough. Flatten with parchment paper and cook using minimal oil in a non-stick pan.

4. Bharwa Bhindi

A low-carb recipe, Bharwa Bhindi is one of the most common recipes people love to make. Stuff slit bhindi with masala and fry in ghee. Add a spoonful of lemon juice and stir. Cook on medium heat until soft. Check out the full recipe here, and remember to eat in moderation as it can be high in fat.





Also Read: Forget Daily Dieting, Research Finds 3-Day Intermittent Fasting More Effective For Weight Loss

5. Chicken Ball And Spinach Soup

A light, lemony, low-carb soup packed with vegetables and protein. This recipe uses chicken balls and fresh spinach, making it a filling dish perfect for your weight loss goals. Step-by-step instructions are available here.





Every body is different. What works for one person may not suit another. Always speak to a qualified nutritionist before changing your diet for weight loss or health reasons.