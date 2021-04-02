The internet often makes us laugh with hilarious posts, videos and stories being shared by users. Recently, a Twitter user made us crack up with his Photoshop skills by cleverly showing himself to be inside the fridge. We also read the story of how a South African man taught a lesson to an impatient woman behind him at a McDonald's drive-through, by paying for her food and then taking it away. In another funny anecdote shared on Twitter, a wife revealed how her husband mistakenly put flowers in the fridge, thinking that they were spring onions! Take a look at the post here:
Funny story. I ordered some daffs from asda this week which didn't turn up so I complained and got a refund. Turns out Dave thought they were spring onions and they've been in the fridge for the last 3 days pic.twitter.com/Otj2eT2Esn— Helen Newman (@honestlyhelen) March 27, 2021
(Also Read: Viral Post: Man Teaches Impatient Woman A Lesson At McDonald's Drive-Through)
In the funny story, Twitter user Helen Newman narrated how she had ordered some British-grown Daffodil flowers for herself, but she was left puzzled when they did not arrive. She kept waiting for them to come, even filed a complaint to get a refund. Then, she figured out that her husband Dave actually had received the Daffodils and kept them in the fridge. He mistakenly assumed that they were spring onions and not flowers! "They've been in the fridge for the last three days," revealed Newman.
The hilarious story went viral, receiving nearly 90k likes and several thousand retweets and comments. Twitter users could understand the genuine mistake, as the Daffodil stems indeed looked exactly like spring onions. Take a look at how the users reacted:
I did the same thing! Thought I'd left them at the shop...turns out, in the fridge the whole time! ????????— Ellie Sattler (@lauraarual87) March 29, 2021
Ha! My Husband did the exact same but he thought they were celery!— Jemima (@Jemimamduck) March 29, 2021
Our brother put some daffodils in the fridge he came home drunk 2 nights ago thinking they were spring onions and ate them! He was rushed straight to the hospital. We phoned the doctor to see how he was and he said "He'll be out in the spring!"— NikkiandCharlie (@discoforschools) April 1, 2021
My 10 year old did the opposite - she sent spring onions as a mothers day gift by accident... pic.twitter.com/BO5EPWApEs— Carl Bater (@MrB8rPhysics) March 29, 2021
Well I ask my 20 year old to stick mine in a vase. Him and Dave sound similar???? pic.twitter.com/vQSBUjp36m— Beastar ???? (@icescream43) March 29, 2021
(Also Read: Woman Uses Spring Onion For A Quirky Nail-Art; Internet Wants Pineapple And Pretzel Nails Now)
The honest yet hilarious mistake surely left a smile on the faces of internet users. Some also pointed out that consuming Daffodil can even prove to be poisonous, hence caution must be exercised. What did you think of the funny post? Tell us in the comments below.
About Aditi AhujaAditi loves talking to and meeting like-minded foodies (especially the kind who like veg momos). Plus points if you get her bad jokes and sitcom references, or if you recommend a new place to eat at.