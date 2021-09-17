Who doesn't enjoy a good mithai? One of the reasons why people look forward to festivals is the fact that people get to enjoy mithai endlessly. There is a certain joy of having an Indian dessert-like gulab jamun, milk cake and besan ke ladoo that cannot be compared to have a western dessert like cake. Indians love a good desi dessert and they can do anything to enjoy it - travel for it, buy it or even make it at home!











Besan, also known as gram flour, is derived from chickpea (channa) and is an important flour in the Indian household. We know many savoury treats can be made using besan but did you know that some classic desi desserts also use besan? To satisfy the sweet tooth in all of us, we have found five besan based desi desserts that are hidden gems!





Here Are 5 Besan-Based Desi Desserts:

1.Besan ke ladoo

Besan ke ladoo is one of the most popular mithais in India. People of all age groups relish these sweet, mouth-melting ladoos. This is one safe dessert that never fails to impress anyone. These ladoos are enjoyed thoroughly during the festival season.





2.Mysore Pak

This classic dessert from Mysore is not only popular in Karnataka but the whole country. People from all parts of the country especially travel to Mysore Pak but with this recipe, you can make this delicious, sweet mithai at home.





3.Besan Burfi

We all know and love the classic barfi, but have you heard of besan ki barfi? The best part about barfi is that it is very versatile and comes in all shapes and flavours, making it a household favourite among Indian families. This besan barfi takes the creamy goodness of besan in the deliciousness of barfi.





4.Mohanthal

Mohanthal is a square-shaped thick barfi like dessert made of gram flour, milk and nuts. Native to the state of Gujarat, this mithai is filled with rich flavours of khoya and cardamom. This dessert is very popular during festival seasons and can be found even in an authentic Gujarati thali.





5.Besan Prasad

Besan prasad is a delightful desi halwa recipe with besan as the key ingredient. The texture of this halwa is smooth and silky, and each bite of the halwa will melt in your mouth. This rich and creamy halwa can be the ideal comfort food.





