Go to any state, any city, any street in India, you'll find some regional roadside specialties that are absolutely smashing. Mumbai street food is one of the most popular ones across the country. Right from vada pav to pav bhaji, Indians everywhere enjoy all the delicacies that can be found in every nook and corner of the city. Another popular street food in Mumbai is kebab pav. Most of the street foods of India are veg, but this non-vegetarian pav snack is also loved by almost everyone in the city and everywhere else.

Have you ever tried this Mumbai-special kebab pav? Then you already how delicious this small meal is. And if you have never had it, we suggest you do so to experience the sheer joy of biting into the extraordinary desi flavours that you get in this pav. Mumbai's kebab pav is made by stuffing in pavs with cutlets made with seasoned minced mutton. It is very easy to make so that means you can try it even in the comfort of your home.

To help you do that, we have here the perfect recipe of street-style kebab pav - a specialty from Mumbai.

Street-Style Kebab Pav Recipe:

Street-Style Kebab Pav Recipe:


