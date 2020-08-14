Make South Indian-Style Mango Rice (Mavinakayi Nellikai Chitranna) To Bid Adieu To Mangoes

This mango rice recipe is a must-try.

While we are elated to embark on the festive season that's brings scads of joy and celebrations, we are not quite ready yet to say goodbye to mangoes. With the last leg of mango season still in play, we want to make the most of it to enjoy our favourite summer fruit. Having fed ourselves mango ice creams and mango milk shakes to the brim, let's try something unique and different to explore the flavours of mango. You don't have to rack your brains to find that one recipe; we've got the perfect one for you - Raw Mango and Gooseberry Rice.





This mango rice is a popular rice dish of Karnataka, known as Mavinakayi Nellikai Chitranna in the region. The rice preparation is a magical potpourri of varied flavours of sweet, tangy and spicy - all rolled into one bowl of rice. Apart from its impressive taste, this mango rice is loaded with nutrients and health-benefiting properties rendered by mango, Indian gooseberry (amla), lentils and dry fruits.

We all are well-aware of the health benefits that mangoes offer. Add to it the immensely healthy amla, which is one of the best foods for hair health. The contrasting flavours of mango (sweet) and amla (sour) mould to create a sensational mouthfeel that will dazzle your taste buds. Urad dal and chana dal infuse the dish with loads of proteins, and a mix of local herbs and aromatic spices raise its stock further to make it one of the must-try rice dishes.

Mangoes add a sweet flavour to savoury dishes.





Here's how you can make south Indian-style mango rice:

First of all, try using sona masoori rice for this mango rice dish. Also, make sure to not cook it all the way. You don't want the rice to be mushy in this recipe, only sturdy and separate grains go better here.





Here's the step-by-step recipe of Mavinakayi Nellikai Chitranna (Raw Mango and Gooseberry Rice).





Once you cook the soaked rice, drain excessive water. Then add it to the cooked mixture of amla pieces and mango pieces, mixed with fried dals, green chilli, cashew nuts and spices like mustard seeds and curry leaves.





This sweet and sour mango rice is the best way to enjoy the deliciousness of mangoes while they last this year. Try this south Indian rice recipe and let us know how you like it in the comments section below.









