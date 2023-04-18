Prawns are among the most loved seafood around the world. There is no fixed way to cook prawns, in every cuisine it is cooked differently. Some prefer deep frying prawns in a batter, whereas others like cooking it in butter and spices. These are not just tasty but are also packed with nutrients like protein and vitamin B6. Since this seafood is so popular, we thought of bringing you a simple and scrumptious recipe for Tawa Prawn Masala. This is an easy Indian-style prawn recipe that, without a fail, will impress everyone at home.





This delicious Prawn Masala recipe is bursting with authentic Indian flavours that go well with soft and juicy prawns. The best part is that you can serve it as an appetiser or eat it as a meal for lunch or dinner. The best part of this recipe is that it doesn't require too many ingredients and steps. You can prepare tawa prawn masala within 20 minutes.





Is It Necessary To Devein Prawns?

Make sure to devein the prawns before cooking. Photo Credit: pixabay

Have you ever noticed a thin black string at the back of prawns or shrimps? This black string is the digestive tract filled with grit (waste). The process of removing the black string is called deveining. Deveining is a matter of choice. Some people prefer taking the black string out whereas some don't. However, for this recipe, we will be deveining the prawns, since the toxins contained in the black vein can trigger allergy.

Here Is How You Can Peel And Devein Prawns:

Be it fresh water prawns or king-sized prawns, both need to be peeled and deveined before cooking. Start by pinching behind the head of the prawn and slowly twist the body. Now pull the shell and legs and keep them aside. Next, you can remove the tail if you want, or else you can keep it as is. Put a tiny slit on the back and pull out the black string to devein the prawn. Do the same with each piece of prawn.





How To Cook Tava Prawn Masala | Tava Prawn Masala Recipe In 20 Minutes

Try your hands on this simple, yet tasty recipe. You don't need to have a lot of ingredients to prepare tawa prawn masala at home. All you need to do is apply some masalas to the prawns and pan-fry them in little oil. Don't overcook the prawns as they will become stiff and chewy. Further, prepare the onion, tomato masala, and spices and cook the prawns.





Note that this recipe is not suitable for people who are allergic to prawns.