As soon as the clock strikes five in the evening, we start craving something decadent. And on the weekends, the cravings increase by leaps and bounds. And that is when we start scrolling through the food apps. We go through every restaurant nearby to decide what to order for snacking. However, some people enjoy making their snacks at home. If you are one of the second types, then dear reader, trust us, you are in for a treat. Here, we got a street-style pizza recipe, giving you a perfect kick of flavours in the evenings. This recipe has been shared by food vlogger Nidhi Jain, who goes by the name 'cookwithnidhiii' on Instagram. Let's take you through.





What Is So Special About A Street-Style Pizza?

Pizza is possibly the most popular Italian food across the globe. So much so that people in different regions have given their unique makeover to the dish to make it relatable for the locals, it stands true for India as well. Here, you will find various desi versions of pizza winning hearts across ages - paneer pizza, butter chicken pizza, and mutton kofta pizza being a few of the most popular instances. Another such option is a street-style pizza.

Widely prepared in the nooks and corners of every locality, it uses some basic ingredients and a lot of cheese to make a pizza that's delicious and fulfilling as well. The best part is, you do not require any fancy ingredients or advanced preparation to make the dish. Sounds perfect? So what are you waiting for? Put on your chef's hat and get going.





Step-By-Step Recipe For Street-Style Pizza | How To Make Street-Style Pizza At Home:

Step 1. Chop tomato, onion, bell pepper and mix with sweet corn and diced paneer.





Step 2. Add salt, pepper, red chilli, oregano, pizza sauce, and mayonnaise, and mix everything well.





Step 3. Take a pizza base and spread the mix evenly.





Step 4. Add adequate cheese on the top.





Step 5. Heat some oil in a kadhai, place the pizza, and cover with a lid.





Step 6. Let it cook until the cheese melts.





Step 7. Sprinkle oregano and chilli flakes on the top, cut into slices, and serve the pizza hot. That's it!





Bonus Tip: "For a healthier version you can also use roti as a base for the pizza," states Nidhi Jain.

Watch the detailed recipe video of street-style pizza here:

