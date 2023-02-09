We are a bit biased towards pizza, and we know, we are not alone! Of all the international foods that we tried, pizza has been the most loved one. Today, we all have accepted this Italian delicacy as one of our own. So much so that we see various versions of pizza as per the palate of a region and its people. Hawaiians added pineapple as a topping, while Americans drizzled some barbecue sauce and threw some sausages on it. Amidst all such experiments, how can India stay far behind?! In India, pizza is given a very desi makeover with toppings of chicken tikka, paneer tikka, mutton kofta, butter chicken and more. In fact, it won't be an exaggeration to say that pizza is now a comfort food for all. It is yummy and fulfilling and can be easily ordered from any pizza joint near you. We are sure, you order pizza every now and then to celebrate every small and big occasion. Some of you make it at home too. Today, we bring you another such occasion to enjoy a big slice of pizza.





We are celebrating World Pizza Day today (February 9, 2022). This day is marked annually to celebrate the grandeur and glory of the Italian dish. To make the celebration yet more personalised, here we bring some of our favourite desi-style pizza recipes that have been winning hearts over the years. Take a look.





Here're 5 Desi-Style Pizza Recipes For You:

Butter Chicken Pizza:

To put it simply, this dish brings the best of both worlds on one plate. Creamy butter chicken, slathered on pizza bread and baked to perfection - an ultimate bliss. You can also add some extra onion, bell pepper and a layer of grated cheese for added flavour and crunch. And if you do not have pizza bread at home, fret not. Just replace it with two slices of regular white bread. Click here for the recipe.

Chicken Tandoori Pizza:

Here, the spicy charred chicken tandoori is shredded and added to pizza bread as a topping. Alongside, you can add spread some pizza sauce and a layer of grated parmesan cheese. Then bake it until the cheese melts. Already slurping? Click here for the recipe.





Mutton Keema Pizza:

For all non-veg lovers, mutton defines pleasure. Here's a pizza recipe that includes a rich and spicy keema curry as a topping. You can also prepare this dish with the leftover keema curry from the last meal. Click here for the recipe.

Paneer Makhani Pizza:

We have not forgotten the vegetarians in the group. Here's a pizza recipe that includes the rich and creamy flavours of paneer makhani. We also included some extra butter, onion and capsicum to enhance the taste. Click here for the recipe.

Bread Pizza:

If you are like us and crave pizza any time of the day, then this recipe is a must-try. It's an instant pizza that you can make with two slices of bread and whatever you find in the pantry. Spread pizza sauce on bread, top it with ingredients of your choice, and layer with cheese and toast on tawa. That's it. Click here for the recipe.





What are you waiting for? Choose a recipe from the list and make a delicious pizza to enjoy with family and friends.





Happy World Pizza Day, everyone!