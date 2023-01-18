We all can agree that an Indian meal is incomplete without achaar (pickle). It is a staple in every Indian household and one of the most preferred accompaniments to pair with everyday meals. Achaar can enhance any dish with its exquisite flavours. Not only this, it is also extremely versatile. You'll find a wide variety of distinct regional achaars in every corner of the country. Be it the classic Rajasthani ker sangri achaar, Banarasi lal mirch ka achaar or Punjabi gobhi shalgam ka achaar, they all taste equally divine! Adding to the list, here we bring you a Himachali-style galgal ka achaar recipe that makes for a delicious accompaniment to pair with meals.





Galgal, also known as hill lemon or pahadi nimbu, is a large pulpy citrus fruit with a thick rind. It is a rich source of vitamin C and may also help improve digestion. Not only it is beneficial for our health, but its thick rind is also used for various medicinal purposes. This galgal ka achaar is super easy to make and will amp up the flavour of your meal by several notches. Check out the recipe below:

Himachali-Style Galgal Ka Achaar Recipe: How To Make Himachali-Style Galgal Ka Achaar

To begin with, heat water in a large pan over high flame. Once it boils, add the galgals and boil for 4-5 mins. Drain the water and wipe the galgals using a kitchen towel. Cut them into 1-inch pieces and discard the seeds.





Now, wash the green chillies, discard the stem and chop them into small pieces. Heat mustard oil in a pan over high flame until it's fuming hot. Remove the pan from the heat and allow it to cool for some time.





Add haldi, red chilli powder, hing, carom seeds, fenugreek seeds and salt. Mix well. Add the galgals and green chillies to the pan and mix everything together. Transfer the pickle to an airtight glass container and keep it in the sun for 2-3 days. Serve this delicious achaar with your everyday meals.





Make this delicious achaar at home and let us know how you liked its taste in the comments section below.