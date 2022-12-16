Achaar (pickle) makes for one of the most preferred accompaniments in Indian cuisine. They not only provide an instant explosion of flavours in your mouth but are also extremely versatile. While there is no dearth of achaar recipes to try out there, one such achaar that is extremely popular during the winter season is gajar ka achaar - an all-time favourite pickle from North India. It is made using fresh and crunchy seasonal carrots and goes well with just about anything. You'll find plenty of shops selling this winter pickle in your neighbourhood market. However, if you do not wish to compromise on its freshness, it's best to make it at home. Today, we bring you a list of some easy tips that'll help you make that perfect gajar ka achaar at home. Take a look.





Here Are 5 Tips To Make Winter-Special Gajar Ka Achaar:

1.Use Good Quality Carrots

If you want to make the perfect gajar ka achaar at home, it's best to use good quality carrots. Fresh carrots have a vibrant red colour, good texture and flavour. So, if you want your achaar to taste good, stock up on some fresh seasonal carrots.

2. Dry The Carrots

Now that you've got your carrots, wash them nicely and cut them into slices. Spread them evenly and allow them to dry in sunlight. This is done in order to get rid of all the moisture in the carrots.

3. Roast The Spices

Before you start blending your spices into a fine powder, make sure to dry roast all of them. This will eliminate the raw taste of the masalas and help in enhancing the flavour of your achaar.

4. Use The Correct Ratios

The next thing to keep in mind while making gajar ka achaar at home is to keep the ratios right. Be it salt, mustard oil or chilli powder, make sure you don't add too much of any ingredient as this could ruin the taste of the pickle.

5. Allow It To Cool

After the achaar is nicely cooked, allow it to cool completely before you transfer it to an air-tight container. Transferring warm achaar will trap moisture inside the container and lead to early spoilage.











Now that you know all the tips to make the perfect gajar ka achaar, try it at home and share your experience with us in the comments below.