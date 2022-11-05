Amla, also called Indian gooseberry, is one of the fruits that is used in many Ayurvedic and traditional medicines. Many believe that Amla is nature's boon to revitalise potency, increase immunity, reduce hair fall and aid weight loss. Packed with a lot of nutrients, iron, vitamins, antioxidants like polyphenols, and minerals, amla is a winter fruit, which is available in almost every part of the country.

Along with the classic Amla juice, people have experimented with this translucent fruit to make murabbas, candies, chutneys, and other condiments. But, our all-time favourite remains the pickle.

With the winter season setting in, there is nothing better than relishing comfort food with a side of homemade pickles. We have got you a delicious recipe, from the YouTube channel Cook with Parul, for preparing amla ka achaar. Don't worry. It doesn't require hours of labour, this pickle gets ready in just a few minutes.

Amla Ka Achaar Recipe:

Step 1: Wash the amla, dry them using a cloth and keep them aside. Make sure there is no moisture on the fruit, and chop them in whatever shape and size you want.

Step 2: Next, put a pan on medium flame and add 1 tbsp of fenugreek seed (methi dana), and 2 tbsp of mustard seed (sarson). Dry roast both ingredients. And, let it cool on a plate. Now, take a grinding jar, and make a fine powder of the roasted mustard and fenugreek seeds.

Step 3: Next, soak 60 grams of dried tamarind in hot water. As the tamarind gets soft, mash it with your hands and make a pulp.

Step 4: Next, take a pan and add 1 tbsp of mustard Oil. On top of the oil, sieve the tamarind pulp. P.S: make sure the gas is off. Once you have sieved the tamarind pulp, turn on the gas and keep the flame medium. Cook the tamarind paste with mustard oil nicely. Add 1⁄4 tsp turmeric powder and mix well. Once the mixture begins to leave the base of the pan, turn off the flame and let it cool.

Step 5: Place a kadhai on the gas, and heat 200 ml of mustard oil. Turn the flame medium,and fry the chopped amla. Once they are golden brown and soft, transfer them to a big bowl. However, we are not done yet. Add ½ tsp of hing and 8 dried red chilis into the remaining mustard oil. The flame has to be turned off during this process. Fry them nicely.

Step 6: Now, it is time to prepare the pickle. In the fried amla, add 6 tbsp of red chilli powder, 4-5 tbsp salt (depends on their taste buds), the entire fenugreek and mustard seed powder, 20-25 cloves of garlic, and tamarind pulp. Mix all the ingredients. Last but not the least, pour in the warm chilli oil. Once again, give it a mix and voila, the amla pickle is ready.









Though you can eat it right away, leaving it to rest for 2-3 days will multiply its flavour by 10 folds.