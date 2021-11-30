Are you planning to make your meals more winter-friendly? Then, buckwheat should be your pick. Buckwheat is a far better alternative to wheat when it comes to health benefits. While it became globally popular only in recent years, buckwheat or kuttu has been part of the staple diet in Indian and South Asian countries for centuries. Its popularity is not without a reason. First and foremost, it is easily digestible, making winter meals easier on your tummy. Buckwheat is rich in dietary fibre that keeps the gut healthy. It is also a storehouse of antioxidants that fights free radicals. Riboflavin, folate, niacin, and thiamin prevents cell damage. Let buckwheat satisfy not only your appetite but also the nutrition that your body requires. It is a rich source of protein, comprising 12 essential amino acids. Buckwheat also contains nutrients that help rejuvenate and protect skin and hair.





If you are choosing buckwheat for your winter meals, here are a few recipes that will help you. Here are five buckwheat recipes:

Eat this puri with chole

Kuttu ka atta or buckwheat flour is usually used to make puris during fasts. But winters are as good a time to cook them. Add mashed potato into the dough and make a healthy and tasty treat.

Do you crave cookies? Well, cut down on wheat treats and replace them with buckwheat cookies. Make these cookies with ragi, buckwheat flour and almond powder. Make it a buttery relish.

These pancakes are also known as Kisir Tangthur. Make these delicious and healthy pancakes with buckwheat flour, buttermilk, milk and chopped onion. Add salt to taste.

Pair this dosa with chutney!

Relish a dosa with buckwheat flavours in it. Make a spicy potato filling for the dosa and add spices to the dosa batter too. You won't take long to fall for this recipe.

A decadent piece of brownie can win any foodie's heart. Make it healthier with buckwheat flour. Load it with walnuts, butter and cocoa powder. You can also add cacao nibs.