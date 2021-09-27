Koftas are a part of Mughlai cuisine of the Indian subcontinent. Taken predominantly from the Persian cuisine, you can also trace koftas or meatballs in central Asian and Middle-Eastern cuisines. Back then, these tiny balls of delight were invented to pamper the taste of regal gentry. Slowly and gradually, people started experimenting with the recipe which further resulted in an array of kofta recipes. So, for those who think koftas are only meant for non-vegetarians, then let us tell you, this is not true at all. From the ever popular Malai kofta and veg Nargisi Kofta, we have got a list of piquant vegetarian kofta recipes that you can cook and relish at home.





Whether it's a house get together, festival or any special occasion, these vegetarian kofta recipes are sure to steal the show at the dinner table. A bite into the crispy, fried koftas dipped in the luscious tomato-onion and creamy gravy will splash a burst of flavours into the mouth. Serve it with a simple side dish, rice or any bread of your choice and there you get your wholesome meal right in front of you. So, with any further ado, let's learn about their recipes. Read on.

Here's A List Of 7 Kofta Recipes You Can Try At Home:

1. Aloo Paneer Kofta

Let's hit the list with this one. A versatile ingredient, aloo is one ingredient that can be made in numerous delectable ways. Here's one such delectable recipe known as aloo paneer kofta. This amalgamation of aloo and paneer is what makes this recipe a hit among others. It will go with plain roti, paratha, puri, naan, or even with rice. Watch the recipe video here.

2. Veg Nargisi Kofta

In Vegetarian Nargisi Kofta, meat and eggs are replaced by paneer and potatoes, and together they spell magic. These soft golden koftas are a delight to pop into and so easy to make at home too. Sounds interesting, right? Watch the complete recipe video here.

3. Ajwaini Paneer Kofta Curry

We bring you another paneer kofta recipe. Yes, a delectable and luscious paneer gravy recipe. Spiced with ajwain and degi mirch and cooked in fresh and tangy tomato puree along with rock salt (sendha namak), this paneer kofta curry would make for a mouth-watering, spicy dish to prepare during the fasting season. Ps: you can also have it on your usual days instead of fasting, all you need to do is replace the rock salt with the regular salt. Find the recipe here.

4. Kanchkolar Kofta

A must try Bengali dish! This kofta recipe represents a unique combination of boiled raw banana and crumbled soft cottage cheese as dumplings or "Kofta". This dish is a combination of both health and taste. Find the recipe here.

5. Malai Kofta

This vegetarian recipe needs no introduction! Right? Malai Kofta is the undisputed show-stealer of any vegetarian spread, and if you are planning how to go about making it at home, here's the recipe for you. Try it out and impress your family and friends with these easy and simple steps.

6. Lauki Kofta

It might sound unappetizing but trust us, this recipe will leave you wanting for more. To make this recipe, all you need is grated lauki along with seasonings, besan for crunch and oil to fry. These fried dumplings are then tossed in a spicy and tangy gravy made with tomatoes, onions, cilantro and a bunch of other rustic spices. Click here for the recipe.

7. Mushroom Palak Kofta

For all the mushroom lovers, here we bring you this unique entree to the list. In this recipe, kofta is filled with spinach and mushroom then dipped in the fiery gravy. Click here for the detailed recipe.





