Let's agree, the moment we hear the word 'Mughlai' before any dish, we naturally start expecting it to be all things authentic, rich and indulgent like no other cuisine in the world. Wondering what makes it stand out from the rest? Well, the most exclusive feature of Mughlai cuisine is the use of whole and ground spices along with the use of milk, pure butter, ghee and thick cream that not only provide a tempting aroma to the dish but also enhance the taste and texture of each and every recipe. Indeed, Mughlai cuisine is all about its style and splendor.

However, most people think Mughlai cuisine is only meant for non-vegetarians. Do you also think the same? Let us tell you, that's not true. Vegetarians can also indulge themselves into the rich and creamy taste and texture of mughlai cuisine. From the very famous shahi paneer and Mughlai aloo to classic aloo tikka, Mughlai cuisine has a range of lip-smacking vegetarian dishes that will surely please your palate. So, here we give you a list of easy-to-make, hearty and scrumptious vegetarian Mughlai recipes that you can try at home to impress your family and friends.

Here's a list of 7 vegetarian Mughlai recipes to try:

1. Mughlai Aloo

Easy, quick and delicious, this Mughlai aloo recipe is all you need to make after a long tiring day. This recipe is made from a rich and traditional blend of aromatic spices and potatoes dipped in a luscious gravy of fresh cream. Pair it up with your regular chapatis and devour it! Here's the recipe for you to try.

2. Aloo Tikka

Enough of paneer tikka, now is the time to try this tandoori aloo tikka. This tikka recipe can be a perfect snack or appetizer to savour with tea-time and even for impromptu guest gatherings. So, what are you waiting for? Try it out! Click here for the recipe.

3. Kathal Ke Kebab

Kathal is known to be a great substitute for mutton and chicken. Made with boiled chana, kathal chunks along with aromatic seasonings, this kathal (jackfruit) is a perfect combination of both health and taste. Click here for the recipe.

4. Shahi Tirangi Kofta

Love gorging on succulent koftas? Here's a rich, luscious and delicious kofta recipe for you. Made with the carrot, spinach, paneer and potatoes, this recipe can surely be a winner at your dinner table. Click here for the recipe.

5. Shahi Mushroom Masala

We hear you, mushroom lovers! We bet this recipe will leave you wanting for more. A rich, creamy and luscious tomato puree based mushroom curry along with the paste of cashew nuts. Pair it up with chapati, paratha or rice and enjoy the delicious dinner. Click here for the recipe.

6. Mughlai Shahi Paneer

A lavish vegetarian Mughlai feast is definitely incomplete without this one. Isn't it? Similar to other mughlai foods, this recipe is prepared with dry fruits, onions, aromatic spices and rich cream. Serve it with garlic naan and relish! Here's the recipe of shahi paneer and garlic naan.

7. Gobhi Musullam

A delicious substitute for murgh musallam. In this recipe, whole cauliflower is roasted and coated with mughlai creamy sauce in place of whole chicken. We bet; this unique dish can easily take the spotlight of any meal spread. Wanna know the recipe? Click here.

These vegetarian mughlai recipes will undoubtedly win you, your family and friends. So, next time try any of these recipes to make your special occasion extra special and let us know how you liked them in the comment section below.