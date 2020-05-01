A Fully Planned-Menu For A Memorable Chai-Time With Your Family Amid Lockdown

It would be a nice idea to surprise your family with a few snacks

It has been a couple of weeks since PM Modi announced a nationwide lockdown to fight the Coronavirus pandemic. We are trying our best to acclimatise to the new style of living. It is barred to go out for no 'essential' purpose, most of us are working from home and practicing social distancing in order to stop the spread of infection. The stress levels are all-time high, and in these times, we can only sit back at home and hope for the best. And while you are at home, there are a few things that are finally in your control, for instance, your diet. Most of the things on your plate are homemade and made with fine quality ingredients, and since you are also spending considerable amount of time with your family, it would be a nice idea to surprise them with a few snacks. Don't worry, it need not be a lavish menu, you can put together a simple fare for your tea-time as well, and make the banal affair a little more memorable. Wondering how to go about it, here's a fully-planned menu:





Masala Chai: You cannot have tea-party, without tea right! In India, we share a unique love affair with masala chai, which is basically tea brewed with milk and a bunch of rustic spices. It is not only soothing and yummy, but also super-healing in nature.

No-Bake Cookies: You saw this coming, didn't you? Tea-time is often deemed incomplete without some cookies to munch onto. The best part about these oatmeal cookies is that it requires no baking!

Pakoda: Piping hot pakodas and chai are a match made in heaven, and we cannot agree more. There are very few things that complement tea so nicely. Pakodas are basically fried fritters made with a variety of flours and vegetables. You can try frying these paneeer and pyaaz pakodas for your special arrangement.

Bhel: Bhel is a quick snack made with puffed rice, chopped onions, tomatoes, lemon zest, chillies and some masala. Desi and delicious, this snack is sure to impress everyone on the table.

Dhokla: Dhokla is perhaps one of the few Indian snacks that is not only healthy but also has the reputation of being healthy. It helps you cut back on calories because it is not fried, make it at home with this quick recipe.

Chocolate samosa: Your regular samosa with a chocolaty twist. A bit of nicely-done fusion is always welcome, don't you think?

Try this fantastic menu and let us know how you like it. You can also pick and choose your snacks from our list of easy snack recipes.







