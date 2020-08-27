Malaika Arora is a self-confessed foodie

Malaika Arora loves to defy stereotypes it seems, especially when it comes to diet and fitness. At 45, she is easily one of the fittest actors of B'town. The moment you start to think that she doesn't even let carbs near her, she surprises everyone with a picture of her indulging in a tray full of desserts. On Wednesday, Malaika posted an Instagram story which is a dessert lover's dream come true. If you also happen to be on the same boat as us, then make way for the cravings.





(Also Read: Malaika Arora Has A 'Vegan Pizza Kinda Day' But She Loves Her Biryani Too)





In the story, we spotted some silly chocolate fondue, butter and chocolate cookies, a bowlful of macaroons, flanked by a try of choux pastries and some tiramisus. Malaika captioned the video, "In dessert heaven." There could not have been a better caption in our opinion. While we wonder how many of those desserts Malaika has tucked in, we cannot help but think of all the times she didn't shy away from showing her foodie side on Instagram. Malaika sure knows how to balance out her sugary cravings with her dietary requirements.





(Also Read: Malaika Arora's Decadent Spread Of Desserts Had Us Drooling (See Pics Inside)

Malaika is also an excellent cook, so we learned this lockdown via her Instagram posts. She tried her hands on a variety of continental and Indian food. Interestingly, her mother Joyce is also becoming quite a sensation on Instagram for her recipes. Looks like the Aroras are one happy, foodie family!







