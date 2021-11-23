The vegan foodie of Bollywood, Malaika Arora loves experimenting and exploring new dishes and cuisine. She shares her food journey with over 14 million followers on Instagram, and as her fans, we love to get a glimpse of what is on the fitness enthusiast's plate. From enjoying doughnuts and cake on the weekend, to blazing through the week with a plate of sushi, her lavish lifestyle gives her many opportunities to indulge in 'sinful' food and she doesn't shy away from it. But that doesn't mean she doesn't enjoy eating "ghar ka khana" every now and then. Today, she showed us all what was in her homemade dabba and the dishes were all-time Indian staples! Wondering what she ate? Take a look:

Malaika Arora's dabba meal.

In her dabbas, we can see a wholesome meal with two sabzis, one dal and rice. One of the sabzis is the winter classic gobhi, this fibrous vegetable is low in calories and rich in vitamins and antioxidants, making it an excellent superfood to add to our daily diet. Find the recipe here. The dal Malaika chose to eat is lobia. Also known as blacked eye beans, this legume is quite healthy due to its calcium and iron content. The spicy preparation of lobia makes for a delicious dal for lunch or dinner. Find the recipe here. The second sabzi she is eating aloo; the potato is a classic in the Indian cuisine and our meals are usually incomplete without an aloo ki sabzi. Find the recipe here. She compliments her meal with a delicious pulao.

Malaika's sensible weekday meal tells us that even celebrities eat home-cooked food like us and the secret to their good health is none other than ghar ka khana. Malaika Arora loves to eat simple food like this, just a few days ago she was binging on the winter special sarson ka saag with roti, chutney and salad. We can't wait to see what she going to eat next.