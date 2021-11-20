Bringing to us the season's best flavours is Malaika Arora. The actress and model is a self-confessed foodie and we know it through her social media updates. Malaika's delicious adventures aren't just about exotic food items. The fitness enthusiast loves to indulge in desi meals too. And, what's a better way to try the season's best harvest? Malaika is enjoying saag or green leafy vegetables this winter. She posted a photo of her meal today. On her plate, we see a few rotis, a serving of red lentil salad, a dollop of mint chutney and a large serving of saag. Malaika wrote, "It's saag season."

Malaika is enjoying saag

Winter is here and we can feel the nip in the air. This is the time when leafy greens enter our kitchens. Local greens like sarso, methi, palak and bathua make for good saag recipes. These winter items are loved in most Indian households. Here are some saag recipes if you are planning to prepare saag this winter:

Clean and chop the mustard leaves. Add it to the pressure cooker with bathua, palak and spices. Blend this mix with cornflour and make a puree. Temper it with fried onions and ghee.

Chaulai or Amaranth leaves can be cooked with bay leaf, ginger and garlic. Add onions, red pepper and spices to this. You can also throw some potatoes, paneer or other vegetables.

Saag is a winter essential vegetable

This spinach recipe is bound to steal hearts. Pressure cook spinach with mustard oil, cardamom, Kashmiri chillies, garlic and salt.

This Odiya dish uses cholai saag, urad dal badi and a whole lot of spices. Temper the saag with red chillies, mustard seeds and garlic in oil. Add grated coconut and cook on low flame.

Did you think saag always had to be a vegetarian dish? Add more flavours to it by cooking chicken with saag. You will also need grated onions, pureed tomatoes, coriander seeds and other spices for this recipe.

You can add different ingredients to saag

Enjoy the saag season like Malaika Arora.