There is something about the name 'Malva pudding' that feels strangely familiar. It might evoke images of a greasy, saffron-laced halwa from the Malwan region of India, nestled somewhere between Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. Makes sense. But here is the twist - Malva pudding is not Indian at all! This delightful dessert hails from South Africa and is a heavenly blend of sticky toffee pudding and Tres leches, with its unique flair. Imagine a baked, spongy cake drenched in a luscious, buttery cream sauce. Malva pudding is the kind of dessert that wraps you in a warm, comforting hug from the inside out.





What Is Malva Pudding: History And Origin

Malva pudding is believed to have Dutch or Cape Dutch origins, reflecting the colonial influence in South Africa. According to the webloid Delighted Cooking, the pudding might have been introduced to South Africa during the Dutch East India explorations in the mid-1600s. For European families establishing a colony in the hot and dry African climate, this dessert was a comforting taste of home. However, the name 'Malva' remains a mystery.

A report in the South African media outlet The Citizen highlighted the most popular theories behind the name:





Theory 1: As per the Oxford English Dictionary, malva comes from the Afrikaans term 'malvalekkar' (meaning marshmallow), possibly referring to the spongy texture of the dessert.





Theory 2: Some suggest the name may have a link with a sweet dessert wine named Malvasia, which was originally used in the recipe.





Theory 3: Collin Cowie, an African-born American author, states that many believe the dessert got its name after a woman named Malva.





Photo Credit: Pexels

What Goes Into Making Malva Pudding? What Does It Taste Like?

Malva pudding is indeed a delightful blend of Tres leches and sticky toffee pudding, with its unique twist. The ingredients include butter, eggs, flour, apricot jam, milk, and a splash of vinegar. These are beaten together to form a soft batter, which is then poured into a baking dish and cooked until firm and cake-like in appearance.





The beauty of Malva pudding lies in its moist, sponge-like texture, largely owing to the egg yolks and the high concentration of apricot jam. This is why it is considered a pudding rather than a cake. Once baked, the pudding is typically drenched in a warm, buttery cream sauce, making it irresistibly rich and comforting. Sometimes, the cream sauce is replaced with vanilla ice cream to add a variation.





Contemporary Twists To The Classic Malva Pudding

Today, you will find chefs playing with the taste and texture of Malva pudding. Some add espresso, chocolate, or orange zest to the batter for an added layer of flavour; some swap the traditional cream sauce for salted caramel drizzle or a whisky-laced custard. That's not all. You will also find the pudding miniaturised into cupcake versions for quick bites.





Malva pudding is classic, warm, and simple. It includes no exotic ingredients or elaborate processes, or baking techniques. In fact, the dessert is the perfect reminder that comfort food doesn't need to be complicated.