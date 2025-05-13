Let's just be honest, gond katira is everywhere right now. You open Instagram, and there's a reel on how to soak it. Your WhatsApp groups are full of summer tips featuring it. Flip through any health article or home remedy blog, and there it is again. Gond katira has suddenly become the talk of the season, and for good reason. It's cooling, refreshing, and feels like exactly what our bodies need during this crazy summer heat. Of course, we all know by now that gond katira is a must-have for summer. But while everyone's busy adding it to drinks and desserts, here's the real question: what's the right time to actually have it? If you are someone who uses gond katira regularly, then this article is for you! Let's find out when you should have gond katira for its maximum benefits.





Health Benefits Of Gond Katira

1. Has Cooling Properties

Gond katira is best known for its cooling properties. It helps bring down body heat and keeps you feeling fresh. It is perfect for those scorching days when the sun feels unbearable. Soak it overnight and add it to chilled drinks or desserts.

2. Improves Digestion

This natural gum is great for your gut health. It has fibre and enzymes that help regulate digestion, especially in summer, when stomach issues are common. Just a spoonful of gond katira can help your tummy.

3. Good For Skin

Since it has hydrating properties, having gond katira can help tackle dry, irritated skin from the summer sun. It can also help soothe sunburn and rashes, and its regular intake can add a healthy glow to your skin.

4. Boosts Immunity

We often fall sick more easily during seasonal changes. Thanks to its antioxidants, gond katira can help fight inflammation and support your immune system.

What Is The Best Time To Have Gond Katira?

Well, it depends on the kind of benefits you want to reap from this ingredient. As per Ayurveda Physician Dr Manisha Mishra, here's when you should take gond katira as per the benefit:





1. Morning: If you are looking for cooling, hydrating and antacid benefits, then have gond katira in the morning. Make sure you are taking this on an empty stomach, mixed with gulkand and soaked sabja seeds.





2. Mid-morning: If you are looking for post-partum benefits, after delivery of a baby, then have gond katira mid-morning or mid-evening. You can pair this with almonds, milk, saffron, and dates.





3. Night (After Dinner): If you are looking for a way to relieve constipation and other digestive issues, then have gond katira at night.

5 Ways You Might Be Using Gond Katira Wrong

Even though it's a simple ingredient, gond katira needs to be used properly. Here are some common mistakes that you should avoid.

1. Soaking It For Too Little Time

If you are soaking for just 20 minutes, that won't be enough. The gond katira won't bloom properly. The correct way is to soak it overnight with plenty of water. This way, you'll get soft, jelly-like bits you want.

2. Using Too Much In One Go

It may look tiny, but gond katira expands a lot. One or two teaspoons is enough. If you add too much of it to your drink, it'll become too thick to enjoy.

3. Mixing It With Hot Drinks

Gond katira is known for its cooling properties, so adding it to anything hot will defeat its purpose. Heat makes it rubbery and takes away its cooling effect. Make sure to only add it to cold drinks like rose milk, badam milk, or lemon water.

4. Skipping The Rinse After Soaking

Even after blooming, it can have dust or a yellowish tinge. Always rinse it under clean water before adding it to food or drinks. This small step makes a big difference in taste and presentation.





5. Forgetting To Drink Extra Water With It

Gond katira absorbs water not just in the bowl but also in your body. If you don't hydrate enough, it may also cause heaviness or bloating. So make sure to drink lots of water with it.